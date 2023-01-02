'Petty' Couple Refused to Invite Friends to Holiday Party After Not Being Invited to Wedding

Gillian Sisley

What is the proper etiquette when it comes to holiday invites?

It's 2023, which means that the holiday season is officially behind us, at least until November. For many, this comes with a sigh of relief.

For others, they are left reeling after complicated matters took place over the holidays, and now they're left to process everything that happened.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a couple decided not to invite two of their friends to their annual holiday party, because they were snubbed from being invited to the friends’ wedding.

A Reddit post reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek has gone viral with 16,300 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that it's tradition for herself and her partner to throw a big holiday party every year.

They've been doing so for a decade, and it was at one of these parties that they met a couple they ended up getting along quite well with. Two years later, the couple announced that they were getting engaged at the author's holiday party, and she and her spouse were ‘very happy for them’.

That said, though the engagement was announced at their holiday party, the author and her spouse were not invited to the wedding, which took place last spring.

This year, when she was sending out invitations for the annual party, she decided not to invite the newly married couple to the party, since she felt they made it clear that she and her spouse ‘weren't worthy of making their wedding guest list’.

Should invitations be reciprocal for big events?

However, the newlywed couple found out they didn't receive an invite and were ‘very upset’, accusing the author of being ‘petty’. They claimed they couldn't invite the author and her husband because they were ‘having a smaller wedding’.

But the author knows this isn't the case because the guest list had 200 people on it, and the author knew about 50 of those people. So, the annual holiday party took place without the newlywed couple in attendance, and they are furious with the author.

What do you think? Was the author completely justified in not inviting this newlywed couple to her annual holiday party, since they didn't return the hospitality by inviting her to their wedding? Or is she indeed being petty, and if she invited them to a holiday party every year, it's fair that they would expect to be invited again?

