New Mom Furious After Baby Born Just Before Christmas Doesn't Receive 'Double Presents'

There are a lot of reasons why the holiday season can be conflicting for a person. Whether it's traumatic events from their past , or just never really getting into that holiday spirit.

This can especially feel problematic when a person experiences another major event during the holiday season, such as a birthday. While everyone is entitled to feel special on their birthday , some of those feelings can get dimmed a bit by a major holiday.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mom has her first child just before Christmas, and she's very upset that loved ones didn't give her baby twice as many gifts.

A Mumsnet post published on December 14th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has collected over 170 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that a year ago she gave birth to her first child, and that child was born just after the Christmas holidays.

With that said, she was especially upset because she visited family a few weeks before Christmas to celebrate the holidays in advance, and things didn't go as she expected.

This pre-holiday celebration also coincided with what was, in her mind, a pre-birthday celebration for her child's first birthday. However, she feels that the Christmas season stole the spotlight when it came to her daughter's first birthday.

Should a person always expect presents from loved ones on birthdays?

The author continues that some of the close family had given her daughter a Christmas present, but no extra card or gift that coincided with her daughter's birthday.

Though she appreciates that her daughter's birthday is just a few days before Christmas and the cost of living is incredibly high right now, she still feels that her daughter deserved to receive both a Christmas present and a birthday present from loved ones.

What do you think? Considering times are very tough and expensive right now, is it unreasonable for the author to expect the family to dish out more money during this already expensive holiday season? Or is she totally in the right in that it's about the principal, and that if her daughter would receive a birthday gift any other time of the year, she should get one during this time of year as well?