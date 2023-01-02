Woman with Cancer Furious After Parents Refuse to Help Babysit

Is it important for family members to show up for each other and help out?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Of all the curve balls that life can throw at us , surprises when it comes to our health are some of the most unsettling and off-putting.

A cancer diagnosis, for example, affects not only the person who has been diagnosed , but also their loved ones and family members.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is diagnosed with cancer, and when she requests help from her parents to babysit her children, they flat-out refuse.

Is it important for family members to show up for each other and help out?

An online account reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek has been picking up traction this week online.

The author starts off by stating that her parents, as well as her in-laws, rarely ever babysit her children. She feels that they are ‘denying themselves a good relationship’ with her kids, but also denying the couple from having a break from having to 'focus on their own children 100% of the time'.

She continues that she used to share a duplex with her mom and stepfather, and that while her mom was fine looking after her daughter once the child was asleep and all the chores were finished, or for the odd emergency, she wouldn't babysit on a regular basis.

Tragically, the author goes on to explain that after having her second child with her partner, she was diagnosed with stage two non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. But even after the cancer diagnosis, her parents who lived just downstairs refused to help out more with the child care while she was struggling through her cancer recovery.

Should grandparents be available to look after their grandchildren?

She adds that her mother will go out of her way to state that she's not babysitting if they have plans to travel, and the author feels that her parents and in-laws just aren't making an effort, leaving herself and her partner to stress over their relationship with them. Though the author recognizes that there's a mentality of "I already raised my own kids" among grandparents these days, she feels that this is not fair.

She is especially upset when her kids ask why their grandparents don't spend more time with them, including skipping out on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The author is concerned that the grandparents won't have as close of a relationship with her kids as they could, if they showed up more often and were more present in the children's lives.

What do you think? Are the author's concerns legitimate, and the grandparents are missing out on having deep relationships with their grandkids because they won't babysit often? Or is it unreasonable for the author to expect her parents and in-laws to be responsible for free child care, and they are completely within their right to live their own life as they want to?