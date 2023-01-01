Orphaned Man Shamed for Making In-Laws 'Uncomfortable' After Mention of Parents' Passing

Is it wrong to speak casually about the dead in normal life?

Of all the struggles that happen in life , most young people feel a sense of security in knowing that no matter what happens their parents will be there for them .

Unfortunately, this isn't always the case, whether it's due to having a toxic relationship with one's parents, or even if their parents have tragically passed away in a horrible incident.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is visiting his fiancée's family, and he is accused of making them uncomfortable when the topic of his dead parents comes up.

A Reddit post published on December 15th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,100 upvotes and close to 900 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he met his fiancee, Jessie, when they were both in college. They've been dating for about 6 years, and just recently got engaged. Though the author usually likes his fiancee's family a lot, things took a rather sour turn at their engagement party recently.

He clarifies that his name is ‘Bowie’, and that his name became a ‘big topic of conversation’. His fiancee's family was saying that it was ‘silly for a grown man’ to have that name, and that they stated it was ‘crazy and cruel’ of his parents to give him that name for the rest of his life.

One of the aunts then asked him if he'd be using a ‘different, more mature name’ after they got married, and he said ‘of course he wouldn't’ because this was his given name. The family continued to ask many questions such as asking if he felt ‘strange’ about his parents giving him a name that was 'cute for a baby but not a grown man'.

Is it ever justified to comment on someone's given name?

At this point, the author had enough, and he responded that if they were really that interested they could ‘go to his parents' grave site’ and ‘ask’ them about their thought process, however, they would be unlikely to get an answer as his parents had been in the ground for 25 and 13 years. He then added the last note that he was sure his dead parents would 'love to hear their criticisms of his name'.

His fiancee finally called out her family for their uncomfortable questions, but her parents retorted that they thought the author was being ‘rude and clearly enjoyed playing dumb’ when they asked about his parents, and that he should apologize for 'making them uncomfortable'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely in the right to call out his in-laws for their insensitivity, even though it made them uncomfortable? Or should he have not embarrassed them and should respect his elders, even though they were consistently insulting his given name?