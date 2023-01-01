Grandmother Horrified After Baby Given Name of a Disney Villain

Should some names just be completely off-limits?

When a couple is expecting, they are bound to have family members who will have a lot of opinions about the decisions and choices the new parents are making.

This is especially the case when it comes to naming a child , as people can have very significant feelings when it comes to naming a new baby.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a grandmother is horrified by the name choice of her new granddaughter, and is unsure as to what she should do.

An online post reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek has been picking up traction this week online.

The author starts off by explaining that her son and daughter-in-law just recently had a newborn baby girl, and the child is now one month old.

The couple intentionally kept the name they chose for their daughter a secret until the baby was actually born, because they didn't want anyone else's opinions weighing in on their choice.

That said, the grandmother was incredibly distraught when the baby was born and she learned that her granddaughter was named 'Cruella', after the villain from the 101 Dalmatians movie.

Should a grandparent ever be able to veto a grandchild's name?

The author goes on to say that she feels the name is inappropriate, as Cruella in the movie is synonymous with 'evil, cruel, or the devil'. She’s also received dozens of messages from people she knows expressing their concerns about the name.

Though her son and daughter-in-law know that she has an issue with the name, they refuse to change it. The author and her family tell people that their granddaughter's name is ‘Ella’, because they're embarrassed by her real name. The parents of the baby, however, are demanding that they stop calling her 'Ella', because her real name is 'Cruella'.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely make a push to get her son and daughter-in-law to change the baby's name, in order to save the baby from a lifetime of embarrassment and ridicule? Or is it none of the author's or anyone else's business what they chose to name their baby, and she just needs to come to terms with it?