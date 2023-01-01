Woman Shamed for 'Stealing Spotlight' by Announcing Pregnancy in Group Chat

Is there ever a wrong time to make a milestone announcement?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Life is full of big milestones and changes that we most often will share with our loved ones and the people closest in our lives.

With that said, it's not uncommon for individuals to feel a certain sense of competition , especially when it comes to siblings or friends, to outdo one another with the success or progress they're making in life. In unhealthy situations, this can lead to a lot of jealousy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman announces her pregnancy in her family's group chat, and she is then accused of stealing the spotlight from another family member who also just made an announcement.

Is there ever a wrong time to make a milestone announcement?

A Reddit post published on December 21st, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,300 upvotes and close to 900 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her family are all part of a group chat through Facebook. Earlier in the year, her aunt asked in the group chat if anyone had any life updates.

The author's cousin announced that she had just recently gotten engaged to her partner who she'd been with for 7 years, and the entire family congratulated her on this exciting news.

Since there was an open invitation to share life updates, the author then went on to announce her pregnancy to the group. She was also congratulated by everyone, including her cousin, and the family seemed excited by all of these new announcements.

Is it ever reasonable to be upset by how someone else is living their life?

Though the author thought everything was fine, a couple of days later she received a message from her cousin with a long and angry paragraph about how the author 'stole her spotlight' by announcing her pregnancy the same day as the cousin announced her engagement.

Though the author immediately apologized after receiving the message, her cousin has not messaged her since, and she hasn't spoken to her for the rest of her pregnancy. The author feels very 'guilty' about the situation.

What do you think? Was the author absolutely wrong for announcing her pregnancy directly after her cousin announced her engagement, even though there was a prompt to share any life news? Or is the cousin being unreasonable by feeling angry with the author because she shared a big life event that was also happening in her life?