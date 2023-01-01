Woman Refuses to Lie About Ski Trip for Sister-in-Law so Niece Doesn't Know

Is it ever okay to lie to a child?

Though navigating life can feel complicated, and comes with an awful lot of rules, one of the more agreed-upon rules is that it’s wrong to lie .

However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. In fact, lying is very common among humanity , and little white lies are fairly routine.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to tell a lie to her niece, for the benefit of her sister-in-law.

The author starts off by explaining that she is a woman who is rather well-off, and she really enjoys spending time with her 11-year-old niece. They’ll go out horseback riding together, going to shows, and shopping.

That said, she doesn’t get along well at all with her sister-in-law, Amy. Just recently, the author’s brother and Amy got into a fight with their daughter, and as a punishment, they’ve decided that they don’t want their daughter going on the New Year ski trip the author was planning to take her niece on.

That said, though the parents don’t want the 11-year-old going on the ski trip anymore, they also don’t want to have to deal with the wrath of their daughter when she finds out she’s not allowed to go anymore.

Should parents be very clear about their punishments with their kids?

Because the parents don’t want their daughter to be angry with them, they’ve asked the author to lie about the ski trip plans being changed so that they can avoid the argument.

Though the author understands why her brother and sister-in-law chose the punishment that they did, she ‘doesn’t feel right’ about lying to her niece. She feels that if they want to go through with this punishment, they need to ‘deal with the consequences’ of it.

What do you think? Is the author in the right to refuse to lie to her niece just to save her brother and sister-in-law from having to face their angry child? Or should she do her family a solid and just tell a little white lie to her niece to make things easier?