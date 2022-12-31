'Cruel' Man Refused to Purchase Christmas Presents for Wife and Child

Should a parent always get a gift for their child at Christmas?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

With Christmas now behind us, that doesn't mean that any feelings related to the holiday have been packed up and put away with the decorations until next year.

There are still many people who are processing events that took place over the holidays , and potentially struggling with some of those situations.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is saddened by the fact that her husband didn't purchase any Christmas presents for herself or for their child, and when she asks why he gives a rather cruel reason.

Should a parent always get a gift for their child at Christmas?

A Mumsnet post published on December 21st, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has collected close to 100 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she didn't expect her partner to have any ‘grand surprise’ for herself or their child during Christmas, simply because that's ‘not his style’.

However, when she did talk to him about Christmas gifts this year, his argument was that he will buy things for his wife ‘when he sees them’ throughout the year, such as the odd pair of discounted earrings here or there, or flowers at the supermarket. And for that reason, he’s not into buying gifts for Christmas.

The author explains that they're not hard done by, and they can certainly afford to buy presents for one another during Christmas, but her husband consciously decides not to.

Should a parent always get a gift for their child at Christmas?

The author continues on to explain that though he won't buy her anything to put under the tree, he still manages to afford to spend money on cigarettes, and that he also got $600 worth of back pay from his November wages. So while he can afford to buy her something, he just chooses not to.

This meant come Christmas Day the only present she had to unwrap was something she had bought herself during a summer sale, which she put her little boy's name on it. Her husband didn't make any effort for her, or their son.

What do you think? Is the author entirely reasonable to be upset by the situation, considering he made a conscious choice to not go out of his way to get a gift for herself or their child? Or is she just being materialistic and selfish to feel that she deserves a present for herself or her child on Christmas Day?