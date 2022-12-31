Dad Refuses to Give Children Drowning in Debt His Inheritance

Do children have a right to their parent’s wealth?

When a family member passes away, the usual protocol is that there will be some sort of last testament or will which indicates where a person wants their belongings and money to go.

That said, some parents may not wish to leave their wealth to their children , whether it’s due to a family separation, or because of the poor behavior of their kids, making them unworthy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man decides he won’t be leaving his wealth to his children, even though they are in deep, crippling debt.

Do children have a right to their parent’s wealth?

A Reddit post reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek has gone viral with 7,900 upvotes and 980 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that when his first wife left him, she ended up getting custody of their two children and turned the children on him.

The ex-wife eventually ended up with her boss, who landed in prison because he was charged with committing financial crimes. The author has since remarried and has two children with his new wife, and she brought a daughter along with her.

That said, the author’s father sold his company, and gained a fair bit of wealth from it. His father paid off the author’s home, and he then used the leftover funds to create an educational fund for each of his kids from his current relationship.

Is it selfish to keep funds from one’s children when they need them?

He continues on to say that because the children from his first marriage were adults now, and hadn’t bothered to visit in many years, he didn’t think they ‘needed’ anything from him. However, he adds that his adult children are ‘in a lot of debt’, and that his ex-wife is currently living with her parents because of financial issues.

The ex went to the author’s parents and pleaded with them to be ‘fair’ with all of their grandchildren, and she accused them of ‘punishing her kids because of her mistakes’. The author completely understands that his parents didn’t want his two older kids to have any of the money, considering they ‘hadn’t made any effort’ to see his parents or himself in over 10 years.

What do you think? Was the author entirely in the wrong to not give any of the funds from his dad to his adult children, to help them with their debt? Or Is it up to his parents who they distribute their wealth to, and if they wanted to reap the benefits of the family, they should have kept in contact?