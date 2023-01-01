Woman Devastated After Partner Decided He Wanted to 'Spend Christmas Alone'

Should the holidays always be spent with family?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

With the Christmas holidays now behind us, a lot of individuals are reflecting on their experiences with loved ones and family members that may have been a little off-putting.

And it may not just be an extended family who causes these complicated feelings , but spouses can also create quite a bit of conflict around this holiday season.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman was devastated to learn that her partner decided to spend Christmas by himself, rather than with her side of the family, and she is still feeling very upset by the situation.

Should the holidays always be spent with family?

A Mumsnet post reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , collected over 230 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she's been with her partner for about 2 years now, and they are a more mature couple who met after her divorce. Her partner has met her children and their spouses, as well as her two grandchildren, and got along well enough with them.

With that said, the plan for this Christmas was to spend Christmas Day at her daughter's house with her other children and grandchildren present. She was very excited about this.

However, a few weeks before Christmas, her partner expressed that he was feeling pressured to go, and he just didn't want to. The author felt very upset by his decision.

Should a person have the right to decide how they want to spend their holidays?

She goes on to explain that her partner doesn't have family of his own, and she knows that he can ‘get very sad’ around the Christmas season. At the same time, he seems to enjoy getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating the tree and going Christmas shopping.

However, when the big day did come along, the author's partner did not spend Christmas with her and her family, which was very upsetting because she thought she finally had a partner with whom she could spend the holiday season. Instead, she ended up without a date on Christmas day when she went to her daughter's home.

What do you think? Should the author have pressured her partner more to spend his Christmas holidays with her side of the family? Or is he entirely within his right to choose how he wants to spend his holiday, even if it means it's going to upset her?