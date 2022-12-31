17-Year-Old Horrified After ‘Deadbeat’ Sister Steals and Trashes Car

Gillian Sisley

Should parents ever pit their children against each other?

Havings siblings can be a real pain, and depending on the relationship it can become an incredibly toxic situation.

In such cases, a person may choose to cut off their sibling and remove them from their life, as a way to protect themselves and their mental health.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teen is forced to choose between reporting her sister to the police, or ruining their family vacation.

Should parents ever pit their children against each other?

A Reddit post reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek has gone viral with 22,700 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins by explaining that she’s 17, and she has an older sister who her parents had when she was young, and she’s now 29. She states that her parents ‘did not do a great job’ raising her, so she has a lot of problems.

She describes her sister as ‘chronically unemployed’, and that she has a habit of stealing from others, including her parents and the author.

The 29-year-old also has two children, and she recently broke up with her partner, which resulted in her moving in with her parents, despite the author’s pleas. The author ultimately asked to have a lock put on her door to keep her sister out, but her parents refused the request.

Should a person ever report their family member for a crime?

Despite her best efforts, the author returned home one day only to find her car entirely trashed. Her sister had stolen her spare keys from her room and taken the car out, only to slip on some ice and skid into a tree.

The author was absolutely furious, but her parents told her that her sister didn’t have the money to pay for the repairs. The author then demanded that they use their insurance to cover the costs, but in order to do that she would need to file a police report against her sister. Her parents are now telling her to either ‘send her sister to jail’, or they can use the money they'd saved for their planned trip to Disney World next summer to cover the costs. Now the sister or her two daughters are mad that they won’t be able to go on their trip anymore.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong for taking away the Disney Trip from her nieces? Or is none of this her fault, and since her sister trashed her car the costs should be covered to fix it, one way or another?

