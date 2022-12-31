Woman Refuses to Care for Elderly Parents with Dementia

Is there a fate worse than death?

Just as life begins, it also has to come to an end at some point. Though most hope that they will pass in a state of peace and acceptance, that isn’t always the case.

Unexpected illnesses such as cancer or dementia can steal so much from a person , as well as from their loved ones. This is not how a person wants their life to come to an end.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to care for her aging parents, despite the complaints of her siblings.

A Mumsnet post published on December 18, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has collected over 180 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she has 5 brothers and sisters, but they don’t seem to be nearly as invested in maintaining their relationship with their parents.

She continues that she tends to spend more and more time with her parents, while her siblings live a further distance. The author even started living ‘temporarily’ closer to them during the pandemic. She would visit a couple of times a week, especially as their needs increased. And she especially has visited far more than her siblings.

Her siblings, however, rarely ever visit their parents, and even when they did drop by it would just be for a quick hello. All of the more practical tasks, like daily assistance and looking after the parents in any way, didn’t seem to be on their radar.

Do children have an obligation to their parents?

That said, the author and her husband have since moved an hour away, and arranged to have help drop in to visit her parents for 1 hour per day.

However, their needs have since increased, especially for her mother, and when the carers would take time off her siblings still refused to help pick up the slack. She feels resentful that they’re unwilling to help, and she herself is threatening to back off entirely to spite her siblings.

What do you think? Is the author in charge of looking after her parents, and her parents should be helping out? Or do none of the 6 children owe their parents anything, even after giving birth to them and raising them?