Woman Leaves 13-Year Relationship After Constant Mistreatment from Partner

Gillian Sisley

Is it important for family members to know the details of every breakup?

Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

Not every relationship is going to last for a lifetime—in fact, a majority of relationships, no matter how passionate, will end and will never make it to marriage.

But just because breakups are so common, doesn’t mean that they’re easy when they actually happen. And the longer people have been together, the harder it can be to recover from the wreckage.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman who ends a long-term relationship considers exposing the truth to her in-laws.

A Mumsnet post published on December 12, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek, has collected over 140 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she just recently broke up with her partner, after 13 years of partnership and sharing a home together.

She continues on to say that her relationship was less than happy. In fact, it was so toxic that it created real upset. Such as doing everything around the house, and paying for practically everything in it, as well as not being ‘allowed’ to change anything.

She adds that she spent many years with ‘barely any support’ from her partner and that he was not only jealous under the best of times, but also isolated her from her family and friends.

When is it time to end a relationship?

The author continues that things finally crossed the line when her partner put cameras up around the house, and was following her around. When she chose to end the relationship, it was after 13 years together and being close to one another’s families.

She continues that while her father-in-law has been kind as the two separate their lives, her mother-in-law has only been blaming her for the pair breaking up. The author is so frustrated by the situation, that she’s considering telling her mother-in-law the entire truth about what her relationship looked like, exposing the ugly truths of it.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely tell her mother-in-law what happened, and how controlling and toxic her son was? Or should she just split ties cleanly and walk away from the situation, without making things even harder for her ex?

