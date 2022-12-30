Man Demands Wife Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down After Multiple Health Struggles

At which point is it time to let a pet go?

Having a pet is something that science has proven will boost serotonin levels and improve overall mental health and wellness.

That said, there comes a time when every life has to come to an end . This is just the law of life, and is something that will happen to every living thing on this planet.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a husband suggests to his wife that they put down their 17-year-old dog who is gravely ill, and she is mortified by his suggestion.

A Mumsnet post reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek has collected over 200 comments on the platform.

The author begins by explaining that she has a beloved family pet, and that the senior pooch is a whopping 17 years old. And to come along with that age are the understandable side-effects.

She clarifies that the dog is on painkillers, anti-inflammatories, hydrotherapy, and several other types of therapy to treat the issues the dog is having.

She adds that the dog seems to be quite ‘uncomfortable’, as she defecates within the home and in general seems to be very, very unhappy. This severe state has lasted for the last year in particular.

When is holding onto an ailing pet just wrong and selfish?

Due to the pet’s declining health, the author’s husband suggested to her that it might be time—they need to consider whether the humane thing to do is put their pet down, as he is severely suffering.

The author was enraged by this suggestion, and states that although the couple has other issues in their relationship, she thinks he is in the wrong for this suggestion.

What do you think? Is the husband right in that the best thing to do is put the poor dog out of her misery? Or is the author justified in feeling so upset over the situation, and should do all she can to stop her husband from putting down their 17-year-old dog?