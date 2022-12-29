Woman Refuses to Let Sister Give $6K of College Savings to 'Scammer' Boyfriend

Should a person ever use their college fund for anything other than education?

Saving up for higher education is quite a task, which takes a lot of time and forethought if a person wants to ensure that they don’t fall into devastating debt .

And for those who are lucky enough to have savings put together, they may be able to give themselves a leg-up if they use the funds strategically and finally enter the workforce.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a college student plans to give a portion of her college fund to her struggling boyfriend, whom she’s never met.

A Reddit post reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek has gone viral with 5,400 upvotes and over 700 comments.

The author begins by explaining that she is 20 years old, and has a 19-year-old sister. The two of them are in college, and have college funds thanks to their parents saving up money.

With that said, her sister has been dating someone new recently, but their relationship has been exclusively online. And that online boyfriend has been making some strange requests.

Her sister recently told her that the boyfriend was ‘about to get kicked out’ of his house by his parents, and would have ‘nowhere to go’. The 19-year-old was desperate to help, but the way she wanted to help shocked the author.

Should you ever give an online stranger money?

The author was absolutely shocked to learn that her sister was planning to take out money from her college fund set up by their mom to help the boyfriend. The author was instantly ‘alarmed’ by this plan, and she outright told her sister she was being ‘scammed’.

The author then roped in their brother, and with his help, they were able to stop their sister from handing thousands of dollars over to someone she’s never met in person. The sister is furious, and refuses to talk to the author now, but their mom thinks they did the right thing, and that her sister will understand one day.

What do you think? Did the author absolutely do the right thing by stopping her sister from pulling money from her college fund to give to her online boyfriend? Or was this none of the author’s business, and she should have let her sister help out the guy she’s dating?