Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones.

With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units , while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man inherits his grandfather’s beloved family home, and refuses to share it with other family members.

A Reddit post reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 3,500 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he was very close to his grandparents growing up, who had a massive farm property with a large garage that could be used as a wedding reception hall for any family members who wanted to use it.

After his grandmother passed, the author and his grandad started spending more time together, and really bonded. Though the farm was meant to be passed down to a son, the grandfather only had girls and none of his sons-in-law were interested in taking on the family business.

For this reason, the vast property was left to the author by default, and he was happy to take it on. That said, although the author inherited the family home, he doesn’t feel it should still be shared by the entire family.

Who has the right to an inherited property?

With this in mind, the author’s aunt recently mentioned that her daughter’s wedding would be held at the farm, but the author was surprised because he hadn’t heard a word about it before. His aunt then argued that ‘every other cousin’ had their wedding reception there, and that it should be ‘tradition’ by this point.

The author explains further that all of his other cousins asked for permission first, while the bride-to-be did not, and also points out that though he has a great relationship with all of his other cousins, his aunt and the bride are ‘rude’, and so he refuses to host the reception at the farm. He also points out that this is his cousin’s ‘second wedding’ as she cheated on her first husband. He is willing to rent the property out to his cousin ‘at a premium’, and because it’s short notice, but only under those conditions.

What do you think? Should the author let his cousin have her wedding reception at the farm house, since every other family member has been given that courtesy? Or is the bride being selfish to just expect a free reception hall, especially because she already got it for her first wedding?