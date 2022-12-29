Man Refuses to Attend Estranged Mother's Funeral: ‘She Was Evil’

Is it ever justified to refuse to attend a family member’s celebration of life?

For most people, the death of a loved one is considered to be a difficult time full of grief, and can lead to long-lasting trauma.

That said, this isn’t the case for every person. Anyone who is estranged from a loved one, or was intentionally removed from their lives, may have mixed feelings about the death of a family member .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man refuses to attend his estranged mother’s funeral and receives a lot of flack for it from his family.

A Reddit post published on December 21, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he’s had a very complex relationship with his mother for some time, which ultimately resulted in them becoming estranged. The reason they had become estranged was that the author’s childhood was less than pleasant. His mother bullied him when he was a child, and ‘hated his guts’ for as long as he can remember.

He adds the additional note that she passed away two days ago, and all of his siblings were with his mother when she passed away. The author, however, was not present.

He clarifies that his childhood was ‘horrific’ because his father died young, and so the author was left to watch her ‘dote’ on his siblings, but treat him terribly. His mother also told him multiple times that he had ‘ruined her life’, that she wished he’d never been born, and the like.

Is a person obligated to honor the memory of a person who caused them trauma?

He moved out at 15, never told his mother he was gay, nor did he ever introduce her to his husband and children. He expresses that when his siblings told him their mom had passed, he felt relief, rather than upset.

When his siblings asked for him to be part of the funeral arrangements, he outright refused. His siblings are now mad because he refuses to be part of the process, and say that he is ‘treating them badly’.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to be any part of his mother’s celebration of life? Or is it absolutely cruel to not honor his mother’s memory, even though she was horrible to him as a child?