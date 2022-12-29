Woman Shocked to Find 'Final Warning' in the Mail for Spouse from Work

Is it ever justified to read someone else’s mail?

While mail may seem like an innocuous subject, it can actually be a very serious matter. In fact, tampering with the mail system, or someone else’s mail, can be prosecuted as a federal offense.

With that said, it’s very common for a spouse to open their partner’s mail , just as a routine. But what is a person to do when they stumble upon something they weren’t expecting?

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman open’s her husband’s mail, only to find a letter that insinuates he could lose his job in the near future.

A Mumsnet post published on December 13, reported on by Lucy Notorantonio from Newsweek

The author starts off by explaining that she and her husband have been together for 5 years, and she is currently on maternity leave with their first child together.

That said, she has been home with her child for so long now that she has ‘reached the unpaid’ point of her maternity leave, and will be going back to work after Christmas.

Her husband is now the only breadwinner of the family, and everything seemed to be going well. Only, the author recently came across a ‘bulky’ letter in the mail that was addressed to her husband. She thought it looked ‘very formal’, and so she opened the letter only to find that it was a letter detailing a disciplinary hearing meant to take place with her husband in two weeks’ time.

What should a spouse do when their partner’s job is at risk?

She continues that the letter is a warning for ‘misconduct’ at work, and that he needs to be a ‘model’ employee or else he will be terminated. The author has deduced that this is his ‘final warning’.

She explains that while her husband hasn’t mentioned anything to her, she thinks he just doesn’t want to cause her any additional stress. She clarifies that he seemed ‘sad’ over the weekend, and she assumed this was the reason why.

What do you think? Should the author confront her husband and not only demand what’s going on, but also why he didn’t tell her about this before now? Or should she have never opened her husband’s mail, and that was a major invasion of his privacy?