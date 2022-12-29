Father Enraged for Having to Accommodate 6-Year-Old with Special Needs at Daughter's Birthday

Is it ever okay for a child to not be the ‘center of attention’ at their own birthday party?

Raising a child is already a general handful for most parents , however, it can become a little more challenging to juggle in cases where a child may also live with some level of special needs.

And though every parent wishes for their child to feel special on their birthday, things may not always go as planned.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is furious after he's forced to accommodate a little girl with special needs at his own daughter’s 6th birthday party.

A Reddit post published on December 18, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,300 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author begins by explaining that he recently held his daughter’s 6th birthday party, and invited her entire class to the event. It was also school policy that everyone in the class must be invited.

He continues that among his daughter’s classmates is a little girl with special needs who his daughter ‘isn’t close to’. This bothered the author, as he doesn’t feel it should be necessary to invite ‘everyone’ to the party.

His rage became even worse when he learned that his wife had gone out of her way to make a bunch of accommodations for the classmate. She’d called the little girl’s mom, found toys that she would like to play with, made separate food for her, and even set up the guest room for the classmate and her mom in case the little girl felt ‘overwhelmed’.

Should children with special needs be treated differently?

The author continues that he was frustrated by the entire party because he felt the classmate was made to be the ‘center of attention’ at the party when his daughter should have been the ‘special’ one. An example that he uses is that the party was a ‘princess and prince’ dress-up party, but the classmate with special needs wore a unicorn costume.

When he confronted his wife, explaining how he didn’t like how she went ‘above and beyond’ for the classmate, she told him he was being a jerk and was just trying to be ‘inclusive’. She has since coordinated a play date between the two girls, which has only infuriated the author further.

What do you think? Is the author being completely unreasonable by being angry about a little girl with special needs requiring some accommodations? Or is it fair for him to feel the little girl is stealing the spotlight from his own daughter?