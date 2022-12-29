Mother-in-Law Furious After Dispute Over Christmas Day Outfit

Why do the holidays seem to bring out the worst in people?

Christmas is now behind us, and for some people that is a very relieving fact. For some, it may mean that they now have time to process some of the messiness that transpired while gathered with family.

Family conflict unfortunately isn’t uncommon around the holiday season , when things are a little more high-stress and busy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman starts a massive fight on Christmas, shockingly over something as trivial as an outfit choice.

A Reddit post published on December 16, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,700 upvotes and 5,200 comments.

The author begins by explaining that she has always struggled to get along with her mother-in-law, despite her best efforts. However, they just don’t seem to clock very well.

In fact, they had a massive fight at Thanksgiving dinner last month, which then ‘spilled over’ into Christmas, and has resulted in the mother-in-law referring to the author as ‘the devil’.

It all started on Thanksgiving when the author was having a ‘bad hair day’, and wore a black leather cap to dinner. Her mother-in-law, however, is an ‘overly traditional’ woman who was offended by the author’s hat. Thanksgiving ended up being a rather ‘hostile’ event, and while her husband blamed it on the hat, the author feels it goes deeper than that.

How do family get along when they hate each other?

After the rising tensions from Thanksgiving, the author told her mother-in-law that she wouldn’t be attending Christmas dinner, and then ‘blocked her number and Facebook’. That said, her husband ‘doesn’t like conflict’, and so he’s been making efforts to ‘fix’ things and asked his wife to give his mother ‘another chance’.

The author’s husband told his mother that she ‘needed to be nice’, and that if the author feels unwelcome at all, they won’t be attending family events any further. However, the author wanted to ‘test’ her mother-in-law and planned to wear that same black leather hat to Christmas dinner which caused the big fight at Thanksgiving.

What do you think? Is the author just being petty by insisting on wearing a hat that she knows will trigger her mother-in-law? Or is she just standing up for herself, which is entirely understandable considering her relationship with her mother-in-law is so shaky?