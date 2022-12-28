'Bridezilla' Threatens to Uninvite Grandparents to Wedding After Given 'Cheap' Present

Is there such a thing as a wedding gift that is too small?

Weddings are no small event, and they also happen to be one of the most expensive ‘parties’ out there, with many venues and vendors raising costs just because it is a wedding.

The average cost of a wedding tends to be around $30,000 , which may sound like a lot of money, but can quickly add up between the venue, the catering, the dress, and the like.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride goes off on her grandparents for a wedding gift she perceives as ‘cheap’, not realizing that they had a very generous gift they’d yet to give her.

A Reddit post published on December 17, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 17,600 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she is a grandmother of 4, and she’s in her late seventies. Recently, her last grandchild was set to get married, so the author and her husband went on to carry out what has been a tradition for each of the grandchildren.

For each wedding, the pair would gift the bride and groom what was the ‘cheapest’ option on their wedding registry, and then the day before the wedding they would gift their grandchild a $40,000 cheque.

However, after sending the inexpensive gift along, the author received a call from her granddaughter who was ‘furious’ at her. The granddaughter called the author ‘cheap’, and insinuated that she knew her grandparents had money. She then accused the author of ‘not loving her enough’ to gift her something expensive.

How much do gifts matter when it comes to a wedding?

The author was absolutely shocked by her granddaughter’s audacity, and was even more put off when her granddaughter ‘threatened’ to uninvite her grandparents from her wedding unless they give her a more expensive gift.

The author clarifies that they had purchased a China set for their granddaughter, and had decided they were no longer going to give the bride the $40,000 cheque all of the other grandchildren had received. Upon realizing what she’s missing out on, the granddaughter refused to attend Christmas dinner, and has turned other family members against the grandparents.

What do you think? Are the grandparents completely justified to refuse to gift $40,000 to their ungrateful and selfish grandchild? Or is it cruel for them to not gift the bride the big chunk of money that they’d already gifted to all of their other grandchildren?