Woman Enraged After Father 'Secretly' Gets Married on Her Anniversary

It’s never easy to come to terms with parents choosing to separate from one another, and for a child, this can lead to a lot of conflicting emotions . Even into adulthood.

With that said, most divorced people will likely remarry down the road . But not every stepparent gets along with their stepchildren.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is furious after her father marries her stepmom on a day special to the woman.

A Reddit post published on December 15, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,400 upvotes and over 600 comments.

The author begins by explaining that her parents separated when she was a child, and her dad is her ‘best friend’. Though she thought they were incredibly close, she’s not so sure anymore. She especially cites that her stepmother is a ‘selfish’ woman.

Some examples she uses of how ‘terrible’ her stepmom is are that she would ‘push children off floating devices’ she wanted to use at the lake, promising to take the kids ‘somewhere special’ and then would back out last minute, while also ‘manipulating’ her father with her own mental health recovery.

That said, she and her sister were both very hurt when they learned that their dad married their stepmom without telling them. To add salt to the wound, they got married on the author’s own 4 year wedding anniversary.

What should a person do when their loved one is being manipulated?

In the wake of her father getting married, the author only learned about it through a post on Facebook. Despite being hurt, she called up her father and congratulated him on his new marriage. She did, however, communicate that she was ‘hurt’ that she hadn’t been invited.

However, when she learned that her stepmom’s daughter not only knew about the wedding in advance, but was also in attendance, she ‘lost it’ on her father and ‘made him cry’. She shamed him for not inviting his own children to his wedding, and doing so in secret. Her husband thinks she’s in the wrong for being cruel to her dad, but the author feels justified in calling him out.

What do you think? Did the author do the right thing by shaming her father for not inviting his own kids to his wedding? Or was it wrong of her to call him out, when she should just be happy for him, even though he got married on her own wedding anniversary?