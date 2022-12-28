Man Hides Genetic Disorder from Pregnant Girlfriend 20 Weeks Expecting

Is it ever justified to keep important information from one’s spouse?

Any expectant parent agrees that the months leading up to a baby being born are an extremely exciting period of time.

That said, there are also plenty of things to be worried or concerned about , from potentially losing the pregnancy, to complications, to family health issues.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is 20 weeks pregnant when she discovers that the father of her unborn twins has a genetic condition that is very concerning.

A Reddit post published on December 13, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she is pregnant for the first time, with twins. She’s currently 20 weeks along, and thought that everything was coming into place.

However, the author just recently learned from her boyfriend that he was diagnosed as a sociopath 2 years ago, and that it’s a genetic disorder.

The author felt incredibly betrayed to learn about this diagnosis, because her boyfriend waited until she was pregnant to tell her about it.

How much dishonesty is enough to end a relationship?

After some research, the author learned that sociopathy is a genetic diagnosis, so it’s possible that it could be passed down to her twins. While she knew he had a ‘questionable’ past, and some run-ins with the law, she thought he’d ‘gotten better’ and was ‘over’ that stage in his life.

She outlines his previous run-ins with the law as a history of assault, arson, bullying, fighting, bodily harm, and the like. The author is concerned about staying with him, and doesn’t think her children will be safe with him.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely pack up her things and run for the hills, as far away from her baby daddy as humanly possible? Or should she give him the benefit of the doubt that he’s changed, and give him the chance to be a good dad to his kids?