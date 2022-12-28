Man Hides Genetic Disorder from Pregnant Girlfriend 20 Weeks Expecting

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever justified to keep important information from one’s spouse?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRZyc_0jwXj3ew00
Photo byPhoto by Christin Noelle on Unsplash

Any expectant parent agrees that the months leading up to a baby being born are an extremely exciting period of time.

That said, there are also plenty of things to be worried or concerned about, from potentially losing the pregnancy, to complications, to family health issues.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is 20 weeks pregnant when she discovers that the father of her unborn twins has a genetic condition that is very concerning.

Is it ever justified to keep important information from one’s spouse?

A Reddit post published on December 13, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek, has gone viral with 9,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she is pregnant for the first time, with twins. She’s currently 20 weeks along, and thought that everything was coming into place.

However, the author just recently learned from her boyfriend that he was diagnosed as a sociopath 2 years ago, and that it’s a genetic disorder.

The author felt incredibly betrayed to learn about this diagnosis, because her boyfriend waited until she was pregnant to tell her about it.

How much dishonesty is enough to end a relationship?

After some research, the author learned that sociopathy is a genetic diagnosis, so it’s possible that it could be passed down to her twins. While she knew he had a ‘questionable’ past, and some run-ins with the law, she thought he’d ‘gotten better’ and was ‘over’ that stage in his life.

She outlines his previous run-ins with the law as a history of assault, arson, bullying, fighting, bodily harm, and the like. The author is concerned about staying with him, and doesn’t think her children will be safe with him.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely pack up her things and run for the hills, as far away from her baby daddy as humanly possible? Or should she give him the benefit of the doubt that he’s changed, and give him the chance to be a good dad to his kids?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Babies# Mental Health# Psychology# Relationships

Comments / 28

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
135792 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Cruel' Man Refused to Purchase Christmas Presents for Wife and Child

Should a parent always get a gift for their child at Christmas?. With Christmas now behind us, that doesn't mean that any feelings related to the holiday have been packed up and put away with the decorations until next year.

Read full story
13 comments

Dad Refuses to Give Children Drowning in Debt His Inheritance

Do children have a right to their parent’s wealth?. Photo byPhoto by Vince Fleming on UnsplashonUnsplash. When a family member passes away, the usual protocol is that there will be some sort of last testament or will which indicates where a person wants their belongings and money to go.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Devastated After Partner Decided He Wanted to 'Spend Christmas Alone'

With the Christmas holidays now behind us, a lot of individuals are reflecting on their experiences with loved ones and family members that may have been a little off-putting. And it may not just be an extended family who causes these complicated feelings, but spouses can also create quite a bit of conflict around this holiday season.

Read full story
3 comments

17-Year-Old Horrified After ‘Deadbeat’ Sister Steals and Trashes Car

Should parents ever pit their children against each other?. Havings siblings can be a real pain, and depending on the relationship it can become an incredibly toxic situation. In such cases, a person may choose to cut off their sibling and remove them from their life, as a way to protect themselves and their mental health.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Refuses to Care for Elderly Parents with Dementia

Just as life begins, it also has to come to an end at some point. Though most hope that they will pass in a state of peace and acceptance, that isn’t always the case. Unexpected illnesses such as cancer or dementia can steal so much from a person, as well as from their loved ones. This is not how a person wants their life to come to an end.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Enraged After 'Controlling' Husband Locks Family Thermostat

When does frugality cross the line into worrisome behavior?. Photo byPhoto by Genessa Panainte on UnsplashonUnsplash. Times are tough, and so families all around the globe are pinching their pennies as we prepare for one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression.

Read full story
12 comments

Bride Furious After Demanding 'Strict' Dress Code from Guests

Who should get the final say over a guest’s outfit for a wedding?. Photo byPhoto by Shot by Cerqueira on UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to planning a wedding, brides in particular have a bad reputation for taking things too far so that they can have the ‘perfect’ wedding they’d always dreamed of.

Read full story
26 comments

Woman Leaves 13-Year Relationship After Constant Mistreatment from Partner

Is it important for family members to know the details of every breakup?. Not every relationship is going to last for a lifetime—in fact, a majority of relationships, no matter how passionate, will end and will never make it to marriage.

Read full story
10 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Woman 'Bans' Her from Posting Pictures of Baby Online

Who gets to decide whether or not pictures of a child end up online?. Parenting in the age of social media has really changed how things look. It’s brought in a whole other influence that parents have very little control over.

Read full story
11 comments

Man Demands Wife Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down After Multiple Health Struggles

Having a pet is something that science has proven will boost serotonin levels and improve overall mental health and wellness. That said, there comes a time when every life has to come to an end. This is just the law of life, and is something that will happen to every living thing on this planet.

Read full story
31 comments

Man Refuses to 'Be a Father Anymore' After Starting New Family

When a person chooses to become a parent, they are making a life-long commitment to being in their child’s life. But for some parents, the reality of being a parent is a lot more overwhelming than they’d originally anticipated, and for that reason, they might get overwhelmed and make some poor decisions.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Sister Give $6K of College Savings to 'Scammer' Boyfriend

Should a person ever use their college fund for anything other than education?. Photo byPhoto by Madrona Rose on UnsplashonUnsplash. Saving up for higher education is quite a task, which takes a lot of time and forethought if a person wants to ensure that they don’t fall into devastating debt.

Read full story
16 comments

Man Refuses to Host Wedding of Cousin at Family Home

When a person is looking to get married, they generally are looking forward to celebrating this exciting day with all of their family and loved ones. With that said, weddings are also known to cause some conflict within family units, while people are trying to ensure their own best interests are represented on the big day.

Read full story
4 comments

Man Refuses to Attend Estranged Mother's Funeral: ‘She Was Evil’

Is it ever justified to refuse to attend a family member’s celebration of life?. For most people, the death of a loved one is considered to be a difficult time full of grief, and can lead to long-lasting trauma.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman Shocked to Find 'Final Warning' in the Mail for Spouse from Work

Is it ever justified to read someone else’s mail?. While mail may seem like an innocuous subject, it can actually be a very serious matter. In fact, tampering with the mail system, or someone else’s mail, can be prosecuted as a federal offense.

Read full story
21 comments

Father Enraged for Having to Accommodate 6-Year-Old with Special Needs at Daughter's Birthday

Is it ever okay for a child to not be the ‘center of attention’ at their own birthday party?. Raising a child is already a general handful for most parents, however, it can become a little more challenging to juggle in cases where a child may also live with some level of special needs.

Read full story
145 comments

Mother-in-Law Furious After Dispute Over Christmas Day Outfit

Why do the holidays seem to bring out the worst in people?. Photo byPhoto by Houcine Ncib on UnsplashonUnsplash. Christmas is now behind us, and for some people that is a very relieving fact. For some, it may mean that they now have time to process some of the messiness that transpired while gathered with family.

Read full story
58 comments

'Bridezilla' Threatens to Uninvite Grandparents to Wedding After Given 'Cheap' Present

Is there such a thing as a wedding gift that is too small?. Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. Weddings are no small event, and they also happen to be one of the most expensive ‘parties’ out there, with many venues and vendors raising costs just because it is a wedding.

Read full story

Woman Enraged After Father 'Secretly' Gets Married on Her Anniversary

Should a person’s wedding anniversary be kept as special to them?. It’s never easy to come to terms with parents choosing to separate from one another, and for a child, this can lead to a lot of conflicting emotions. Even into adulthood.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy