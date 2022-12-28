Man Furious After Friend Tells Him to 'Lower Standards' to Get a Date

Is tough love ever a good way to offer advice to someone?

They say that there’s plenty of fish in the sea, but that’s just a saying and doesn’t always give someone the confidence that they’ll find love out there.

Though dating can feel fun when a person is younger, it can get tedious the older someone gets . Frustration when dating isn’t new.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man tells his friend that he needs to lower his standards if he wants to actually get a girlfriend.

A Reddit post published on December 17, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,900 upvotes and close to 800 comments.

The author begins by describing his friend as someone who has ‘never had a girlfriend’ or a romantic experience of any kind. That said, his friend has a solid job making over ‘$180K with a company car as a surgical device sales representative’.

The friend is only 22 years old, and he’s easy to talk to and is ‘affable’. The author does, however, describe his friend as not being ‘conventionally attractive’.

The author feels that his friend has a ‘distorted view’ of himself because his parents always told him he was ‘very handsome’ and could ‘get any girl’ he wanted.

What is considered realistic when it comes to dating standards?

Due to the friend being told he was ‘exceptional’ in every way by his parents, he is ‘exclusively’ interested in women who are traditionally described as very successful and ‘exceptionally gorgeous’.

After hearing his friend lament so much about not getting a girlfriend or even a date, the author offered him some ‘tough love’ and advised that he ‘lower his physical standards’ when it comes to potential romantic interests. The conversation, however, didn’t go very well, and now the friend is refusing to talk to the author.

What do you think? Was it entirely justified for the author to give his friend some ‘tough love’ when he was complaining about a lack of romance in his life? Or was it cruel and unfair to suggest his friend doesn’t deserve what he expects in a partner?