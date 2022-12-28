Woman Struggles with 'Unhealthy' Comparisons to Ex-Wife of Boyfriend

Is dating a married person ever going to work out?

Human beings are meant to connect, as is a programmed reality in the human psyche. The psychology of connection and community is important.

Among the many different types of relationships are familial, platonic, and romantic . Romantic relationships can be especially tricky when people have insecurities or issues from their past that are unresolved.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is dating a man who is not yet officially divorced, and she can’t help but compare herself to his ex-wife.

A Reddit post published on December 18, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,300 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she is 22 years old, and has a boyfriend who is ‘significantly older’ than her. He is separated from his wife, but they’re not yet divorced.

She goes on to describe her boyfriend as ‘handsome and successful, but that ‘no one is perfect’. She’s been with him for 6 months now, and he’s 12 years older than her.

The relationship he has with his ex-wife leaves the author feeling unsettled and insecure, referring to her boyfriend leaving dinner after receiving calls from his ex, and the lock screen on his phone is a photo of himself, his ex, and their kids.

How does a person avoid feeling insecure about the past spouses of their partner?

The author laments that she hates ‘comparing herself’ to her boyfriend’s ex, but that she feels the ex is ‘prettier’ and looks more ‘put together’. The ex also refuses to let the author meet her kids, despite wanting to meet them in person.

This leads the author to feel like she ‘can’t relate’ to her boyfriend in the same way, or depth, as his ex can. Ultimately, she ends up feeling ‘inadequate’ compared to her partner’s ex-wife.

What do you think? Is it entirely reasonable for the author to be comparing herself to her partner’s ex-wife, and that’s only natural in this sort of situation? Or is the author being unhealthy through this obsession, and she shouldn’t compare herself to her boyfriend’s ex, because they’re completely different people?