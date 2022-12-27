Mother Steals $170K from Teen Daughter's College Fund to Go on Shopping Sprees

How does a couple recover from significant betrayal from a spouse?

Photo by Ave Calvar on Unsplash

Higher education, while very important to receive in order to continue forward in today’s workforce , is also incredibly expensive and for many is unobtainable without taking on significant debt.

As of September 2022, the US has over 48 million borrowers and owes about $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. Debt this significant can completely derail a person’s life.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man realizes that his wife has stolen most of his daughter’s college savings in order to fund her extreme shopping addiction.

How does a couple recover from significant betrayal from one spouse?

A Reddit post published on December 17, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,000 upvotes and over 700 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he’s been with his wife, Andrea, for 8 years now, and that Andrea has a daughter, Cassie, who is 17. He loves his stepdaughter, and together with his wife, they had saved $200,000 for Cassie’s education.

They made this decision so that Cassie wouldn’t be ‘crushed by debt’ as she started her adult life. Cassie was aware of these savings, and was depending on them so that she could attend an Ivy League school. That said, the author was recently reviewing his financial situation, and learned that there was almost $170,000 missing from the $200,000 education fund.

Upon his terrible discovery, the author confronted his wife and demanded what had happened to his stepdaughter’s college fund. His wife then admitted that she’d been pulling from the account to fund her ‘extreme shopping habit’.

What should a person do when they’re missing tens of thousands of dollars from their future plans?

After admitting what she’d done, the wife asked him to ‘take the blame’ for this missing money so that her ‘already rocky relationship’ with her daughter wouldn’t get worse. The author explains that his stepdaughter’s life is ‘ruined’ and the only way he can see fixing the situation is to draw from his 401K.

In the face of this terrible conundrum, the author has decided that he’s going to tell Cassie exactly what happened, and is also unsure as to whether he can stay with his wife after this.

What do you think? Should the author just take the fall and play it like he was the one who stole the money from the college fund? Or should he absolutely be honest with Cassie about what happened, and he should leave his wife as well, because after a betrayal like this there’s no going back?