Man Devastated After Living in Polyamorous Marriage with Wife

Are untraditional marriages likely to survive?

Every relationship out there is unique from the next, which is what makes humanity so fascinating, yet also so complicated, from a psychological standpoint .

Traditional marriages from decades ago are getting less common, with modern couples opting to have marriages that are less conventional , with set-ups that may look different from the next, or the one their parents had.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman comes out to her husband as polyamorous, and he is unsure as to how their relationship can proceed.

A Reddit post published on December 20, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 5,600 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he’s been married to his wife for 11 years now, and they’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, like any marriage out there.

The couple has spent time living in separate cities, dealing with the deaths of loved ones, and sharing pets together. Life is never straightforward, and the author is well aware of that.

That said, the author explains that earlier this year, his whole life ‘came crashing down on him’ when his wife came out to him as polyamorous. This revelation left the author ‘broken’.

Can a marriage survive a major change to the original monogamy agreement?

He laments that after his wife expressed wanting to open their marriage to a polygamous arrangement, he was ‘taken aback’ and felt ‘all sorts of insecurities’. He’s been asking himself questions such as ‘am I not enough?’. Wondering if the relationship he shares with his wife is a joke, and the like.

The author did his best to ‘remain calm’ and discuss the topic with her. The more time passed, the more the author began to feel uncomfortable. He doesn’t want to open their relationship, and doesn’t want his partner to be with other people.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse opening up his marriage, and may need to consider that divorce is in his future? Or do marriages change over time, and the author needs to get with the program if he wants his wife to stay with him?