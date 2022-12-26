Recovering Alcoholic Furious After Brother Gives Him Bottle of Fine Alcohol

Is it ever appropriate to gift someone something that could cause them harm?

Addiction is an incredibly difficult and complicated disease not only to live with, but also to continually recover from and fight throughout the years.

And more often than not, it is not just the person suffering from the addiction who struggles, but also all of their loved ones who have to navigate the realities related to loving someone who suffers from addiction.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man who is a recovering alcoholic receives an expensive bottle of whiskey from his brother for his 40th birthday party, and throws it out, resulting in his brother getting very angry.

The author begins by explaining that he is a recovering alcoholic, and has been sober for 6 years now. He also just turned 40, and has two teenage children with his ex-wife. To celebrate his birthday, his whole family was invited to his girlfriend's apartment, including his kids, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his three brothers and their families.

The author clarifies that alcohol absolutely ‘ruined his life’. It ‘destroyed’ his marriage and wreaked havoc on his relationships with his kids for many years. He doesn't allow any alcohol in his home anymore, and that's a standing rule. His family knows this, being quite aware of his history with alcohol.

This is exactly why the author was ‘shocked’ when his brother gave him a bottle of whiskey as a birthday present. It was a very old bottle, which the author believes to have probably cost ‘a couple hundred dollars’. When his brother handed over the bottle, he reminded him that he doesn't drink, but thanked him for the gift. The brother then opened the bottle and started ‘pouring shots in plastic cups’ for everybody.

The author then asked his brother to stop pouring alcohol, and his brother refused and went ahead to take a shot. He then accused his brother of ‘acting like a sober saint’, and ‘ruining’ everyone's birthdays for years because of his drinking problem. The author then suggested he and his brother chat in the hallway, but instead, his brother put a glass of whiskey in the author's hand.

The author refused the glass, took the whiskey bottle all the plastic cups and threw them in the trash, then took the garbage out. Now a few days later, his mother called him and is demanding an ‘apology for disrespecting his brother’, and his father is accusing him of being ‘overly sensitive’. However, he does have family members who are on his side and think that the stunt that his brother pulled was unethical and incredibly cruel.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to throw out the birthday gift of whiskey that his brother gave him, considering he is a recovering alcoholic? Or did he indeed disrespect his brother with his actions, and should have just let the guests in his home drink without ruining their fun?