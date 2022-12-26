Woman Desperate for Brother with Brain Injury to Move Out of Their Inherited Home

What is a person to do when their values don’t align with their roommate?

It’s a conflicting feeling when a loved one passes away, and can take time to grieve the reality . Regardless of what is gained in light of a person passing, most individuals just wish to have their loved ones back.

And when a loved one passes away, it’s usually common for an inheritance to be left behind. If there’s no will left behind, then by law the next of kin will inherit whatever a deceased person leaves behind.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is desperate for her brother, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury, to move out of their shared home because of his sloppiness.

An online account published on December 17, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has picked up traction online this week.

The author starts off by explaining that she’s 54 years old, and is on the autism spectrum. She has difficulty keeping a job and can only keep a part-time position at the moment. She also struggles with mental health issues.

She also happens to share a house with her older half-brother who is 64 years old, and unfortunately, he suffered from a traumatic brain injury after a car accident over three years ago. The accident left him physically impaired, and has also resulted in some issues with caring for himself.

The author does the best she can, but she simply can’t keep up with all of his needs. However, he is also ‘very filthy and unkept’, and he isn’t very good at cleaning up after himself. This has left their home, which they inherited from their mother, an absolute disaster.

At which point does a person’s health require professional intervention?

The author explains that her mother passed away in 2016, after many years of the author looking after her. She also expresses that she ‘doesn’t have a life’ because of her brother’s poor health. She describes his mental capacity to be at about a ‘10-year-old level’ and she’s worried that his condition is at such a bad point that she's unsure as to whether or not things are moving ‘into the realm of elder abuse’ if she doesn’t bring in further support.

She clarifies that they are sharing the bills. Her brother gets SSI (Supplemental Security Income), but since the author works she ‘doesn’t qualify for disability’. She expresses that they live in Florida, and while she washes her clothes at a laundromat, her brother ‘doesn’t wash his clothes at all’. She also laments that her brother hasn’t bathed in ‘over two years’ and she is ‘slowly going insane’.

What do you think? Should the author look into additional care options for her brother, not only for his health and safety, but also for her mental health as well? Or should the author continue to offer caregiving support to her brother, even if it means it may harm her own emotional and mental well-being?