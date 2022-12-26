Woman Demands Wedding Present Back After Bride Uninvites Her to Half of the Event

Is it ever appropriate to ask someone to give you a gift back that you bought for them?

For couples who are getting married, there are a lot of expenses that come along with planning a wedding. Weddings these days on average cost around $30,000 US .

That said, brides and grooms can generally expect to get some of these costs back in the form of wedding gifts. Whether it's items for their new life together, or straight-up money, some of these expenses can be padded a little bit.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wedding guest asks the bride for the gift back she’d sent along, because the bride retracted her invite to the wedding reception.

A Reddit post published on December 16th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,400 upvotes and 1,500 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her cousin is set to get married soon, and the author was excited to celebrate this huge milestone with her. However, the author is 20 years old which has become an issue all of a sudden.

The author explains that her cousin Isabel expressed that the reception for the wedding would be more of a ‘partying’ atmosphere that wasn't suitable for anyone under the age of 21. With this statement, the bride directly uninvited her 20-year-old cousin from attending the reception. The bride then apologized for the 'misunderstanding', explaining that there would be 'drinking and stuff' happening at the party.

The author goes on to explain that the wedding is child-free, so there aren't actually any ‘younger’ guests who will be there for the reception, she would be about the only guest actually excluded from the reception, which didn’t seem at all fair.

What's a valid reason to demand a gift back from someone?

The author also goes on to explain that she’d already bought a gift for her cousin's wedding. She had purchased a Royal Albert plate set that had cost $160, and this wasn't a small expense for her. And so, when she was unceremoniously uninvited to the reception, she asked for the gift box so that she could get a refund on it.

The bride refused to return the gift, saying that the author had been invited to the wedding and dinner. However, the author argued that she had purchased the gift expecting to be able to attend the entire wedding, not 'half of it'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to demand the wedding gift back after she was uninvited to a significant portion of the wedding? Or was it tacky for her to ask for it back, and she should just suck it up and not make a big deal out of it?