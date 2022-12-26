Bridezilla Furious After Mom Orders Fast Food for Child at Wedding Reception

Gillian Sisley

Is it a faux pas to order fast food for a reception dinner?

Photo byPhoto by Brett Jordan on UnsplashonUnsplash

Weddings are an incredibly expensive venture, which is one of the bigger reasons that a couple will get really defensive and emotional about the aspects of their wedding that others might not agree with.

Among some of the bigger costs is the actual venue itself, as well as feeding all of the guests who are invited to the wedding. This is an expense that can range from the mid-thousands to tens of thousands of dollars.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a newlywed couple is furious at a mom for buying fast food for her son at their wedding reception.



A Reddit post published on December 18th, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,200 upvotes and 3,900 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she recently attended a wedding with her 22-year-old son, but she also explains that her son is a ‘very picky eater’, despite being a full-grown adult.

At the wedding, there was a buffet dinner that included soup, tenderloin, barbecue, salad, pasta, and what she described as 'actually really good wedding food'.

Still, her son wasn't very excited about these options, so he ‘couldn't really eat anything’. For that reason, the author's son went to get himself some fast food, and even brought some back for the other people at the table.

Is it rude to snuff the food being served at a venue?

The author goes on to add that their table was really close to the dance floor, and that it was likely people could smell the fast food that had been brought in. She does explain though that her immediate family didn't seem to have an issue with it.

However, the venue as well as the family of the bride were apparently ‘appalled’ by the situation, and the mom isn't exactly sure why. She thinks that it was a great party, and that everyone got to eat what they wanted to, so no harm done. However, some guests did comment on the fact that some ‘chicken bones’ were found on the dance floor, which she states was an 'unfortunate' situation.

What do you think? Was there no harm in the author's son buying fast food and bringing it to the wedding venue? Or is this a big faux pas when it comes to weddings, and considering the bride and groom spent so much money on food, it was a slap in the face to all who had planned the wedding to do this?

