‘Prejudice’ Bride Bans Parents’ 'Throuple' Partner from Wedding After Threats

Which guests are a bride and groom obligated to invite to their own wedding?

There's nothing simple about putting together a guest list for a wedding , and the decisions made for that list can sometimes make or break relationships.

Even for those who aren't directly involved in the wedding planning process, emotions can run high and people can take things very personally , even if it's really none of their business.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride refuses to invite her parents' partner to her wedding, and threatened to have the partner forcibly removed if they show up on the wedding day.

A Reddit post published on December 14th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,300 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she is going to be married soon, and she has needed to pass a warning along to venue security of a potential wedding crasher, which has been causing a lot of anxiety and conflict in her family unit.

The author clarifies that her parents are in a polygamist relationship, and have a third partner in their marital dynamic. Though the bride has no issue with polygamy itself, she doesn't want to have to deal with the dramatic realities that would happen if her parents brought their third partner, whom she’s never met, to her wedding.

She goes on to explain that she was raised by her maternal grandparents because her mom and dad ‘didn't want to settle down to raise a child’. Her parents are what she calls ‘free spirits’, and though they visited every couple of months when she was a child, they eventually stopped visiting entirely.

Who gets final say on who makes the wedding guest list?

Though the author was raised by her grandparents, she remained in contact with her parents enough to invite them as guests to her wedding. But things got complicated when her father demanded to have a plus one on their invitation. At first, she thought that there was maybe another child involved, but then she learned that her parents have ‘a man in his 30s’ who is also part of their relationship.

The author refused to give them a plus one, and reminded them that the invite was a ‘courtesy’ and that they didn't have ‘parental privileges’ to dictate who she invites to her wedding. Her father then branded her ‘mean’ and ‘prejudiced’, as they wanted to introduce their partner to the rest of the family. Concerned that her parents would bring their partner along anyways, the author talked to the property manager for the venue and was assured that anyone who wasn't welcome in the reception would be escorted off the property by security.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to restrict who her parents can invite to her wedding, considering they've barely fulfilled the qualifications to receive the label of 'parents'? Or is she indeed being prejudiced by not allowing them to bring their partner to her wedding, and should just give them the plus one instead of making a big deal of things?