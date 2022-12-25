Opinion: What Are the Real Stages of Healing After a Difficult Divorce?

Gillian Sisley

Is divorce a grieving game, or a cause for celebration?

Photo byMeg AghamyanonUnsplash

Divorce is a horribly traumatic situation to go through, even if a person is happy to get out of the situation. They choose to separate for a good reason—people in happy marriages just don’t file for divorce.

Processing a divorce is a complicated psychological journey, with plenty of ups and down, but generally, there isn’t a one-way guide for what the journey looks like.

Is divorce a grieving game, or a cause for celebration?

Author Dawn Dais believes that she’s cracked the code for the 7 stages of divorce, and she’s sharing her insights in a recent opinion piece reported on Newsweek.

1. Denial: She makes this stage with what she calls a ‘healthy amount of denial’, pulling from the stages of grief. Most breakups start off with the partners thinking they can fix the situation, and not wanting to face the reality that their marriage is over.

2. Exuberance: Dais describes celebratory meals with friends, dance parties with her kids, and setting up a new space that was her own and made her feel ‘free’.

3. Blame game: At this point, Dais admits that the honeymoon phase of her ‘exuberance’ came to an end, and the realities of her new life settled in. She only had her kids 50% of the time, and rather than owning her own role in the divorce, she blamed her ex for all of her conflicted feelings.

4. Netflix and cry: This is the portion where Dais states she fully fell apart, let her emotions flow freely, and curled up on the couch watching endless television to distract her from her pain.

5. All the therapy: At this point, she realized her feelings were too big to navigate all on her own, so she started researching therapists to find professional mental health support.

6. Single and ready to mingle: After ‘leaning into the healing process’, Dais embraced the joy her single life was now giving her, and started dating again to ‘distract herself’ from the ‘disaster of divorcehood’. Though she says this portion can feel ‘immature’, it’s still an important step.

7. The Shrug: Dais isn’t sure she’s yet reached a full stage of ‘acceptance’ with her divorce, as that feels ‘big and final’. So instead, she reached a place of ‘indifference’ after about two years. Not love, not hate, just a ‘shrug’ phase of ‘it is what it is’. She kept moving forward with life, raising her kids, and co-parenting with her ex in the healthiest way she can.

What do you think? Do these stages sound about right, and mirror your own experience with divorce? Or is this an unreasonable list, and doesn’t even scratch the surface of the divorcing experience?

# Divorce# Marriage# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 6

