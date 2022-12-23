Father Demands that Family Members Not Give Any Christmas Presents to His Kids

Is it cruel to deny children Christmas gifts?

There’s no better feeling than being a kid on Christmas morning, waking up with excitement and anticipation to enjoy what is called ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. Many people have fond memories of opening gifts on Christmas day, and eating good food with family.

With that said, not every kid enjoys their Christmas holiday, and not every parent can give their children the Christmas morning they would hope to, whether it is for familial or financial reasons .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a dad tells all of his family members not to buy his children Christmas gifts, which they are having a hard time with.

A Mumsnet post published on December 14, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has collected over 170 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she has an older brother who used to buy her children Christmas gifts every year, to the point where it was considered a tradition. He would ask the author every year for ideas, or she would even send him suggestions.

She explains that her children are now teenagers, but that they ‘still expect a present’ or a voucher of some sort from their uncle, because that’s what they’ve grown accustomed to.

With that said, the author explains that ever since her brother had a set of twins, he has stopped sending Christmas gifts to his niece and nephew. He has also made the request to the author for her to not send any gifts along to his babies either.

Should the desires of a parent always be respected?

The author texted her brother, stating that she still wanted to get his twins something, but he was ‘adament’ that he didn’t want her to do that, and requested that she ‘respect his wishes’.

She ‘waited’ to see if gifts would finally arrive for her two children, but when nothing did, she pretended that he’d sent money along for her kids so that they ‘wouldn’t be disappointed’. She finds her brother’s behavior ‘odd’, and thinks that his request is unreasonable.

What do you think? Should the author ask more questions to her brother, and encourage gift-giving again, just to ensure that her teenagers won’t be disappointed on Christmas day? Or should the author simply respect what her brother has requested, and explain to her kids that their uncle’s financial situation has changed?