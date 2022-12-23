Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone

What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones .

And if there is another thing that marks the importance of any holiday season, it’s good food and quality time . Food, in particular, is an integral part of any cultural celebration.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is at her wit’s end after her mother continually ‘ruins’ Christmas dinner each year with her lack of preparation.

What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?

A Mumsnet post published on December 18, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has collected close to 600 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that her mother has a track record of not getting her plans or obligations together in time for the Christmas holidays, and gets easily overwhelmed by the busy season.

Though things were always lightened up with a good sense of humor and a laugh, it started to get a little exhausting after a while for Christmas dinner always to be turned into a ‘disaster’. The author and her family stopped going to her mom’s place for Christmas dinner, and opted to do their own thing at home.

However, last year her mother started to pressure her and her family to come over to her place for Christmas dinner, and she promised her granddaughter that she would get ‘posh stuffing’ and all of the fixings that come along with a classic holiday meal.

Is Christmas ruined if dinner becomes a disaster?

The author agreed to entertain dinner at her mother’s place, but things didn’t quite go as planned. It seemed her mom had things ‘under control’ in the few days leading up to Christmas, however, once December 25 rolled around, Christmas dinner was changed to ‘sausages and mashed potatoes’ because she’d forgotten to take the frozen turkey out to defrost.

The author expresses that her daughter was ‘devastated’ when not only was the turkey not cooked, but also that the grandmother hadn’t bothered to cook any of the fixings because she didn’t think anyone would want ‘the other stuff’. For that reason, this year the author is determined that she will be the only cooking Christmas dinner, and she doesn’t want her mother ‘interfering’ in any way. Her mom is offended by the insinuation, which has left some tension in the family.

What do you think? Should the author absolutely take over Christmas dinner moving forward, so as to save her daughter any further disappointment? Or is it unfair for the author to keep holding past Christmas disasters against her mom, and she should give her another chance to make it up to her granddaughter?