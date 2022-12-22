Survey Shows 1 in 5 Americans Want to Quit Their Job in 2023, Recession Concerns to Blame

How important is job satisfaction in life?

One of the most important decisions a person can make is which career or job they choose . A majority of people spend the bulk of their waking hours at their workplace, or working in their career.

Job satisfaction is highly linked to an individual’s overall life satisfaction , and can be the make-or-break of a person’s well-being and mental health.

A recent survey conducted by Newsweek has found that, surprisingly, 80% of Americans are satisfied enough in their current job to not want to quit in the upcoming year.

The pandemic changed the face of the workforce immensely, making a massive push among workers to demand or seek out more flexible work situations, or even fully remote jobs.

Many reported preferring remote working situations in 2020 due to a better work-life balance, and overall improvement in well-being. But despite these reports, feelings have taken a turn in 2022.

The survey from Newsweek found that only 22% of employed Americans were seriously considering quitting their job in 2023. The data also showed that there was a significant desire to move away from full-time, remote working practices.

58% of respondents reported that they would prefer to work in an office, 25% prefer to work full-time from home, and 17% prefer a hybrid situation between the office and home.

What role does the recession play in the current job economy?

The survey especially highlighted that respondents were worried about the ‘increased uncertainty ’ when it comes to the U.S. economy, and their fears of the recession fueling their reasoning for not wanting to leave their current, stable employment.

The survey finished off by highlighting how ‘ill-equipped’ respondents were feeling, with 41% stating that they didn’t feel prepared for a recession if it does happen in 2023.

What do you think? Do the recession predictions explain why Americans aren’t as interested to leave their current jobs? Or is there another reason why Americans are now more likely to stay in their current job, when just two years ago they were citing a desire to change their employment?