Pregnant Woman Demands Husband Stay Home from Work Christmas Party After ER Visit with Child

Gillian Sisley

Should spouses be more accommodating to their partners who are pregnant?

Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

Being pregnant isn't easy, and it comes with a lot of complications and symptoms that are generally quite uncomfortable for a person who is growing a human being inside their body.

That said, pregnancy can also be difficult on the partner of the pregnant person, as they have to adapt and accommodate to the needs of their partner, which are sometimes charged by hormonal fluctuations.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a pregnant wife demands that her husband stay home from his work Christmas party because she was in the ER all night with their daughter.

Should a spouse be more accommodating to their partner who is pregnant?

A Mumsnet post published on December 10th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek, has collected close to 200 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that her husband's annual work Christmas party is coming up, and the two of them were meant to attend the event together.

However, their daughter recently ended up in the hospital because she has scarlet fever, so the author was in the emergency room all night the day before the party, resulting in little to no sleep and general exhaustion.

She explained to her husband that she barely slept the last two nights prior and wasn't feeling well, so she ‘didn't feel up to going to the party’. She also adds that she is 11 weeks pregnant with her third child, and is trying to be ‘extra careful’ because she suffered three miscarriages in 2022 alone. However, her husband has been looking forward to this Christmas party for quite some time, and still wants to attend the event even if she doesn't go.

Should a party ever come before caring for your own family?

The author adds that the Christmas party is a sit-down meal with an open bar, and there is also a hotel room included for anyone who is attending. The author's husband wants to go on his own and then come home in the morning.

But the author feels that this is ‘unfair’ as she'll have to care for both of their children while pregnant, and while she's currently exhausted. When she asked her husband not to attend, he called her selfish for trying to stop him from going, while she thinks he is selfish for still wanting to go considering the circumstances in their home right now.

What do you think? Is the wife being unreasonable by telling her husband that he can't attend the work event that he's been looking forward to for so long? Or is the husband indeed being selfish by still wanting to go to the party when his daughter has scarlet fever, his wife spent the entire night before in the ER, and she needs his support to take care of their kids?


