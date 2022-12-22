Son-in-Law Refuses to Attend Christmas Gathering After Being 'Snubbed' in the Invite

Gillian Sisley

What should a person do if they accidentally offend someone around Christmas time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYmCt_0jrVZwOB00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

The holiday season can bring up a lot of feelings, and unfortunately, not all of those feelings are going to be warm, fuzzy, or positive.

Sometimes the holidays, such as Christmas, can bring up uncomfortable feelings from the past, or even expose insecurities or difficulties a person is struggling with at any given point.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man refuses to attend Christmas dinner at his wife's home, because he didn't get a specific, personal invite from his in-laws.

What should a person do if they accidentally offend someone around Christmas time?

A Reddit post reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek has gone viral with 17,800 upvotes and 6,100 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her husband, Luke, does not get along with her parents. He feels that they have been ‘rude and disrespectful’ in only sending an invitation to the annual family Christmas gathering to the author, although it still included his name. The invitation was included in the form of a text message.

This ongoing tension can make their relationship difficult, and that is still the case right now. The author explains that she received the invitation for a Christmas celebration hosted by her parents, but only she was sent the invitation, even though it had her name and her husband Luke's name on it.

Luke feels that he should have gotten ‘his own’ invitation, because the mention of him rather than having a personal invite made him an ‘extension’ to his wife's invitation. He ultimately told his wife that he wouldn't go to the family gathering unless he received a personal invite with via text from her parents.

Whose side should you take around Christmas time when you're married – your spouse's or your parents'?

The author continues by saying that she called her mother and asked for another invitation to be sent. Her mom thought it was ‘ridiculous’, especially as they'd only given one invitation to the author's sister and her husband. The author explained that Luke could be ‘sensitive’ with some things, so a direct invitation to him would ‘fix everything’. The author's mother refused to do this, and her dad claimed that her husband Luke was ‘trying to pull some power move to humiliate’ the parents.

The author ultimately told them that neither she nor her husband would be attending unless Luke was sent a separate invitation via text message, and a massive argument blew up within the family. The author's sister argued that Luke needs to get over himself and should be ‘ashamed’ of his behavior because of the invitation situation. This ultimately resulted with the author being disinvited from the family gathering, and her husband blaming her for not fixing the problem with her parents.

What do you think? Is this story full of red flags, and the author really needs to look at her marriage and decide if she wants to be married to someone like Luke? Or are her parents being unreasonable, when they could have just simply sent a text message to Luke to invite him personally to the gathering?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Divorce# Marriage# Christmas# Lifestyle# Family Relationships

Comments / 26

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships. Check out my Youtube channel where I narrate my most popular stories.

N/A
135526 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Mother Steals $170K from Teen Daughter's College Fund to Go on Shopping Sprees

How does a couple recover from significant betrayal from a spouse?. Higher education, while very important to receive in order to continue forward in today’s workforce, is also incredibly expensive and for many is unobtainable without taking on significant debt.

Read full story
15 comments

Recovering Alcoholic Furious After Brother Gives Him Bottle of Fine Alcohol

Is it ever appropriate to gift someone something that could cause them harm?. Photo byPhoto by Marc Deriaz on UnsplashonUnsplash. Addiction is an incredibly difficult and complicated disease not only to live with, but also to continually recover from and fight throughout the years.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman Desperate for Brother with Brain Injury to Move Out of Their Inherited Home

What is a person to do when their values don’t align with their roommate?. It’s a conflicting feeling when a loved one passes away, and can take time to grieve the reality. Regardless of what is gained in light of a person passing, most individuals just wish to have their loved ones back.

Read full story
16 comments

Woman Demands Wedding Present Back After Bride Uninvites Her to Half of the Event

Is it ever appropriate to ask someone to give you a gift back that you bought for them?. Photo byPhoto by Olivia Bollen on UnsplashonUnsplash. For couples who are getting married, there are a lot of expenses that come along with planning a wedding. Weddings these days on average cost around $30,000 US.

Read full story
14 comments

Bridezilla Furious After Mom Orders Fast Food for Child at Wedding Reception

Is it a faux pas to order fast food for a reception dinner?. Photo byPhoto by Brett Jordan on UnsplashonUnsplash. Weddings are an incredibly expensive venture, which is one of the bigger reasons that a couple will get really defensive and emotional about the aspects of their wedding that others might not agree with.

Read full story
21 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Move Event Just to Please Chef Wife of Son

Of the many relationships a person will encounter in their life, one of the more complicated is considered to be the in-law relationship they have to navigate with the parents of their spouse.

Read full story
9 comments

‘Prejudice’ Bride Bans Parents’ 'Throuple' Partner from Wedding After Threats

Which guests are a bride and groom obligated to invite to their own wedding?. There's nothing simple about putting together a guest list for a wedding, and the decisions made for that list can sometimes make or break relationships.

Read full story
16 comments

Man Devastated After Wife 'Bans' Him from Attending Ex's Funeral

Does a spouse ever have the right to dictate where their partner can and cannot go?. The death of a loved one is a devastating reality, and one that comes with a lot of psychological trauma and complicated feelings.

Read full story
31 comments

Pregnant Woman Puts Lock on Fridge to Stop Husband from Eating Her Snacks

Are all snacks in a shared space considered fair game?. Anyone who's ever been pregnant before will tell you that food cravings come along with the territory of symptoms to expect when growing a human being inside your body.

Read full story
6 comments

Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child

Photo byPhoto by Clayton Cardinalli on UnsplashonUnsplash. Life can get very busy very quickly when you have more than two children in a household. This chaotic lifestyle gets even worse when one of those children is diagnosed with a terrible disease.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Horrified After Father's 'Destructive' Dogs Cause $7,000 Worth of Property Damage

Who is responsible for the destructive conduct of a family pet?. Science can prove that there are a lot of benefits related to dog ownership and having a beloved pet in your home who you consider as being part of the family.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: What Are the Real Stages of Healing After a Difficult Divorce?

Is divorce a grieving game, or a cause for celebration?. Divorce is a horribly traumatic situation to go through, even if a person is happy to get out of the situation. They choose to separate for a good reason—people in happy marriages just don’t file for divorce.

Read full story
4 comments

Boss Enraged After Employee Tells Him to 'Learn Some Manners' at Christmas Party

If there is ever a time that many employees look forward to when working in a company office, it’s the annual Christmas party. This festive celebration allows employees to let loose and blow off some steam with their co-workers.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman Enraged After Husband Makes 'Racy' Joke at Work Party

Work parties are a common part of the holiday experience in corporate situations, and for the most part, people look forward to celebrating the holidays with their colleagues. More often than not, partners are also invited to Christmas celebrations that a company will hold, but for those who are somewhat embarrassed by their partner, these social situations can get a little uncomfortable.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Spend Christmas with 'Welcoming Family' of Partner

Should a person ever be permitted to choose where they want to be at Christmas time?. When it comes to Christmas time, there can be a lot of logistics involved in figuring out who should be where, and when. These details can make the season less than enjoyable for some.

Read full story
18 comments

Father Demands that Family Members Not Give Any Christmas Presents to His Kids

Photo byPhoto by JESHOOTS.COM on UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no better feeling than being a kid on Christmas morning, waking up with excitement and anticipation to enjoy what is called ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. Many people have fond memories of opening gifts on Christmas day, and eating good food with family.

Read full story
18 comments

Mom of 5 Refuses to Buy Husband New Car for Christmas After Hefty Book Deal

Should a person ever be pressured into buying something outside their price range?. Photo byPhoto by Freddy Kearney on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of competitive markets and industries out there in the world, and among the most competitive are the publishing and entertainment industries.

Read full story
17 comments

Woman Fed-Up After Decades of Mother 'Ruining' Christmas Dinner for Everyone

What’s most important when it comes to celebrating the holidays?. There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to the Christmas holidays, and when people weigh in on what they look forward to during the festive season, many have cited that they most enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Read full story
17 comments

Survey Shows 1 in 5 Americans Want to Quit Their Job in 2023, Recession Concerns to Blame

One of the most important decisions a person can make is which career or job they choose. A majority of people spend the bulk of their waking hours at their workplace, or working in their career.

Read full story
13 comments

Pregnant Woman Demands Husband Stay Home from Work Christmas Party After ER Visit with Child

Should spouses be more accommodating to their partners who are pregnant?. Being pregnant isn't easy, and it comes with a lot of complications and symptoms that are generally quite uncomfortable for a person who is growing a human being inside their body.

Read full story
86 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy