Son-in-Law Refuses to Attend Christmas Gathering After Being 'Snubbed' in the Invite

What should a person do if they accidentally offend someone around Christmas time?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

The holiday season can bring up a lot of feelings, and unfortunately, not all of those feelings are going to be warm , fuzzy, or positive.

Sometimes the holidays, such as Christmas, can bring up uncomfortable feelings from the past, or even expose insecurities or difficulties a person is struggling with at any given point.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man refuses to attend Christmas dinner at his wife's home, because he didn't get a specific, personal invite from his in-laws.

A Reddit post reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek has gone viral with 17,800 upvotes and 6,100 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that her husband, Luke, does not get along with her parents. He feels that they have been ‘rude and disrespectful’ in only sending an invitation to the annual family Christmas gathering to the author, although it still included his name. The invitation was included in the form of a text message.

This ongoing tension can make their relationship difficult, and that is still the case right now. The author explains that she received the invitation for a Christmas celebration hosted by her parents, but only she was sent the invitation, even though it had her name and her husband Luke's name on it.

Luke feels that he should have gotten ‘his own’ invitation, because the mention of him rather than having a personal invite made him an ‘extension’ to his wife's invitation. He ultimately told his wife that he wouldn't go to the family gathering unless he received a personal invite with via text from her parents.

Whose side should you take around Christmas time when you're married – your spouse's or your parents'?

The author continues by saying that she called her mother and asked for another invitation to be sent. Her mom thought it was ‘ridiculous’, especially as they'd only given one invitation to the author's sister and her husband. The author explained that Luke could be ‘sensitive’ with some things, so a direct invitation to him would ‘fix everything’. The author's mother refused to do this, and her dad claimed that her husband Luke was ‘trying to pull some power move to humiliate’ the parents.

The author ultimately told them that neither she nor her husband would be attending unless Luke was sent a separate invitation via text message, and a massive argument blew up within the family. The author's sister argued that Luke needs to get over himself and should be ‘ashamed’ of his behavior because of the invitation situation. This ultimately resulted with the author being disinvited from the family gathering, and her husband blaming her for not fixing the problem with her parents.

What do you think? Is this story full of red flags, and the author really needs to look at her marriage and decide if she wants to be married to someone like Luke? Or are her parents being unreasonable, when they could have just simply sent a text message to Luke to invite him personally to the gathering?