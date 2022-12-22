Mother Refuses to Give Ex and New Wife Time with Kids on Christmas Day

Divorce is a tricky reality to handle, and it can become even more complicated to navigate around the holidays.

When there are kids involved, and multiple households to juggle during these special times, conflict can easily arise between ex-spouses who are figuring out how to co-parent together.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to allow her ex-husband and his new wife to have their children on Christmas Day, despite their demands.

A Reddit post published on December 20th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has gone viral with 9,700 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her ex-husband divorced a decade ago, and they have three children together between the ages of 13 and 15. She explains that having all her children so close together ‘made their marriage crash and burn’. She also adds that she dated a bit after their marriage, but ultimately realized she wanted to be single.

Her ex-husband, on the other hand, remarried not long after their divorce, and his current wife's name is Ani. She also adds that she and Ani have a ‘complex’ relationship, because Ani ‘adores’ the author's kids, but was very jealous at the beginning of her marriage because the author had primary custody of the children.

The author also explains that her children never fully ‘warmed up’ to their new stepmother, which Ani has struggled with quite a bit. Still, the author's ex changed his job which allowed for a 50/50 custody agreement to be reached recently, but that didn't make the relationship any easier. Ani would call herself the kids' ‘mom’, and the author hated that. And the kids only ever referred to their stepmother by her first name.

Should children be forced to get along with their step-parent?

Things only got worse when the stepmother learned that she couldn't have her own children due to infertility, and they just found this out last week. The author's ex then asked her if they could have the kids for Christmas, because of this devastating news he and his wife had received.

However, due to their custody arrangement, the author gets the kids for Christmas. Though the ex admits that his kids ‘don't want to be there’, he still wants the author to agree to send them over because it would help Annie with her difficult feelings. The author flat-out refused, saying that Annie's feelings are not hers or her kids' problem, and that everyone needs to follow the custody agreement.

What do you think? Is the author just being cruel by not allowing Ani to have the kids for Christmas, considering she just learned the devastating news about her own infertility? Or does her ex need to respect the custody agreement, and recognize that the feelings of his current wife are not more important than putting his children first and following the law?

