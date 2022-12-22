Woman Devastated After Ex Kicks Her Out Just Before Christmas, Making Her Homeless

Is it ever justified to kick someone out of their home just before Christmas?

Christmas is only a few days away, and this holiday is supposed to be filled with joy and peace , and bring loved ones together.

However, these aren't always the realities of being a human being, and sometimes really big conflict can erupt that completely ruins and spoils the holiday spirit of the season .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man kicks his ex out of his home, making her homeless right before Christmas, and is considering taking legal action against her.

A Reddit post published on December 16th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,300 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins by explaining that he divorced his ex-wife about 15 years ago, and they shared custody of their 18-year-old daughter, who just became a legal adult.

The author explains that he ‘fought hard’ for the house that he’d inherited, but since he ended up putting his ex's name on the deed, it was likely that she would be able to ‘win’ the home if they took it to court. As a compromise, the author allowed her to stay in the house rent-free until their child turned 18.

The only condition to this arrangement was that she was not allowed to do anything to the property without his written consent. The author explains that he has sent her many letters over the months that she has to move out, since their daughter is now 18 and he wants to move back in. At first, she refused to let him into the house. However, he reminded her that he was the legal owner of the property, so she wasn't allowed to be there anymore.

The author was surprised to find that nothing in the house had been packed yet, and it seemed she had ‘no intention’ of moving out, as per their agreement. As they were arguing, he walked around the house only to figure out that his ex had expanded the living room by tearing down a wall that would have been for one of the bedrooms. Thus his four-bedroom property had been turned into a three-bedroom, impacting the value of the house significantly.

He then told her that he was going to take legal action against her and kicked her out right then and there, because she had completely ‘violated their agreement’. His ex-wife is devastated to lose her home just before Christmas, and his daughter is siding with her mom.

What do you think? Is the author indeed heartless for kicking his ex-wife out of the home that he owns, where she's been living rent-free for over a decade? Or did she have over 15 years to find an alternative living situation, so it's not the author's fault that she didn't get her act together before the deadline for her living arrangement came to an end?