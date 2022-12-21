New Hampshire Voted 'Most Christmas-y' State in America After Recent Poll of Holiday Spirit

What decides who has the most holly, jolly spirit of the season?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the world, but even among all the countries and cultures out there, America is known for having a whole lot of Christmas spirit and notable Christmas traditions.

Although we know that the United States loves Christmas, which state in the country has the most Christmas spirit of all the states in America?

A recent study conducted by Century Link states that New Hampshire has won the state with the most Christmas spirit for the second year in a row.

American love Christmas, so much so that data shows most Americans will put up their Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving to enjoy the lights and Christmas cheer for as long as possible.

And this isn’t just a theory—science has already proven that Christmas decorations increase people’s serotonin levels and overall joy, and so the earlier people put up their decorations, the longer they can enjoy the good feelings that come from the festive cheer.

Century Link was able to reach their verdict of ‘Most Christmas-y State’ by calculating two main categories within the last 12 months: one being online activity, and the second being ‘Christmas-related cultural markers’. They compiled this data and weighed it to assign rankings.

Among the online data they collected were Google searches for terms such as “Christmas movies”, “Gingerbread houses”, “Wrapping paper” and “Christmas cards”, to name a few of the online terms.

They also pulled data from music streaming services—polling Christmas music numbers—and statistics related to charitable giving documented in the last tax year.

How much Christmas spirit does it take to make the list?

With New Hampshire as #1 on the list, Wisconsin was ranked the second most-spirited state. And the ‘worst-ranked state’, for the third year in a row , was Washington, D.C.

Among the events in New Hampshire are Holiday Lights Contests , where locals can follow a public “Holiday Lights Map’ around their community to look at and rank the best decoration displays in the neighborhood. These sorts of community events are exactly what have made New Hampshire the top state on the list to have the most Christmas spirit.

Which do you think is the most spirited state in America? Do you agree with these findings?