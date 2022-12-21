Woman Furious with Sister After Family Heirlooms Go Missing

Would you ever report a sibling for committing a crime?

Crimes happen every day. Being the victim of a crime is a psychologically upsetting and taxing reality , but unfortunately, it is something that a portion of the population will be familiar with.

With that said, most people don't expect to be victimized by someone they know, let alone a family member. But this can also be the case in familial disputes.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman questions her sister about missing family heirlooms, and grapples with what to do next.

An online post published on December 10th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has collected over 75 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she currently lives with her mother who is quite ill, so the author is a caregiver of sorts for her mom.

With that said, the author has noticed that a lot of items from her mother's home have gone missing throughout the last few months. She also indicates that some of the missing items she has since seen displayed in her sister's house.

Though the sister never asked permission to remove the items from her mother's house, neither the mother nor the author has asked for the items back, feeling as if it was easier to ‘just let the subject go’. But things have since escalated, and the author is at her wit's end.

Is it ever okay to take something without a person's permission?

The author just recently went looking for an item that she's had since childhood that her mother wanted to use. However, the item was missing, and the mother suggested that the author contact her sister to ‘ask about it’. The author drafted what she felt was a ‘fairly balanced email’ asking if by chance her sister had the item, and if so, could she give it back.

However, her sister replied to the email expressing her upset over being accused of being a ‘thief’, and even mockingly said that the author should ‘call the police’ if she really believed that. She then demanded an apology. The author wrote an apology back, saying that she wasn't intending to accuse her sister of theft, and was just inquiring about where the item was because her mother still wanted to make use of it.

What do you think? Is the author being unreasonable by accusing her sister of theft without evidence of this particular item being stolen? Or is it clear that the sister has been stealing things for some time now, and the author should take her sister's suggestion and call the police to get the items back?