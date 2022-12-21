Opinion: How to Split Your Time Between Families This Christmas Holiday, According to Experts

When the holly, jolly time of year gets muddied by family politics.

Christmas is said to be the most magical time of the year. Lights, trees, decorations, sparkles, and everything cozy add to these festive feelings.

Though the season is meant to be about peace and joy, many people can get caught up in the messiness of family conflict or navigating multiple families between their own extended members, and in-laws.

Research shows that ⅔ of Americans actually look forward to seeing their family members, and this is the part of the holiday season they enjoy the most. However, things with family aren’t always so straightforward.

Juggling multiple sides of the family when there are only a limited number of days to celebrate, and divvying out that time between loved ones can quickly become a logistical nightmare.

Experts first recommend identifying which traditions for the holidays are most important to each side of the family, because from there a couple can prioritize the most important tradition or celebration to their parents, and in-laws. This can act as a good compromise, so that parents feel they are important and are getting the highest quality of time with their child and their child’s spouse.

For example, plenty of couples find that a good balance is to spend Christmas Eve with one side of the family, and then Christmas Day with the other side. That arrangement can then be flipped the following year, so that things are fair and balanced.

Though these arrangements are already logistically tricky for just a married couple, it can get even more complicated when children come into the mix as well. Carting kids from place to place can remove a bit of the magic from the holiday season.

Marriage is all well and good, but what about juggling the holidays after divorce?

Attorney Marina Shelesky, CEO of Shepelsky Law Group, stated in a recent interview with Newsweek that the best way to figure out the logistics of the holidays when separated is to ‘plan ahead’ and ensure that the time is split equally and fairly.

When the plans are figured out and communicated among those involved well in advance, the boundaries and expectations are already laid out . Not only does this help with the separated parents, but it also makes it clear to the kids where they will be, and what they can expect.

Most of the time, a custody agreement will already have the parameters of what is called ‘fair visitation’ laid out, including parental time during the holidays. The earlier co-parents can work and communicate clearly as a team, the better the holiday experience will be for their kids.

What do you think? Is splitting time equally the best rule-of-thumb for figuring out the schedule for the holidays? Or should people advocate for exactly what they want during the holiday season, and need to stop worrying about what other people will think?