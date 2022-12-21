18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday

What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.

However, a full house can get overwhelming fast, especially for an introverted person or if there just simply isn't enough space in the property to accommodate everyone who's there.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an 18-year-old is forced to sleep in a tent in her mother’s backyard over Christmas, because there isn't enough space in the house for her.

An online post reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek has gone viral with 10,500 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins by explaining that her parents are divorced, and she was raised by her dad and stepmom along with her three other siblings who are in their mid to late twenties.

That said, this Christmas season they are meant to be celebrating Christmas in Western Europe with their biological mom and her new husband. However, the author has learned that her mother has a rather shocking expectation of her this year.

Her mom has made it clear that the 18-year-old will need to ‘sleep in a tent in the backyard’ because there aren't enough rooms in the house, even though it is meant to be 'extremely cold' around the Christmas holidays.

The author continues by saying that there is a couch in her mom's home, which would be a suitable place for her to sleep, however, her stepfather ‘likes to watch TV late’ so she's not allowed to sleep there.

How important are boundaries during the holiday season?

She also adds that all of her siblings are married with children, and although her mother's house is big, there are still a lot of people to accommodate. The mom is going to spread out an air mattress in the living room, and let the other families use the guest rooms. When the author inquired about her sleeping arrangement, that's when she was informed about the tent in the backyard.

The author first thought that the suggestion of the tent was ‘a joke’, but when she learned that it was true, she talked to her father and got him involved in the situation. Her parents then had a ‘huge argument’, and her siblings are all mad at her for ‘causing the argument’ with her complaints and ruining Christmas for everyone.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to go to her father about this situation and complain about her sleeping arrangements, deeming them inadequate? Or should she have just kept her mouth shut and gone with the flow, because her mother is doing the best she can to accommodate all of her children and grandchildren?