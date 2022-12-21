Mom Refuses 'Unwanted' Gifts from In-Laws for Newborn Baby

When does a desire to ‘reduce’ cross the line into ungratefulness?

New parents around the world are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas holiday with their newborn child . This excitement also extends to loved ones and family members.

With that said, a newborn child comes with needing to buy a lot of 'stuff'. From toys to carriers, to strollers, and plenty of other gadgets, new parents can feel like they're drowning in all of the new stuff they have for their child .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mom wants to refuse the unwanted Christmas gifts that her in-laws are likely to purchase for their newest grandchild.

An online post published on December 14th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek, has collected 120 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her husband recently had their first child just 3 months ago. It's been a very exciting time for them, but she has an issue with one set of grandparents.

Her issue boils down to the fact that she believes they purchase ‘inappropriate and unwanted gifts’, not only for their child but for them as well.

She continues by saying that they made a Christmas list of what they wanted for their child, split it up, and circulated that list to people in their family. They made sure to include a ‘variety of options and price points’. But her in-laws don't seem to have followed this preferred method of gift buying this year.

Is it smart or tacky to create a Christmas list for loved ones?

The new mom clarifies that her in-laws have gone out and bought something outside of the list they gave, and that the gift happens to be something that they know someone else has already purchased. The in-laws also purchased a brand that the author didn't like due to 'reviews and possible safety issues'.

She clarifies that neither she nor her husband wants the gift that her in-laws have purchased for their child, though they ‘appreciate’ that the in-laws want to buy them gifts. They don't want to appear ‘ungrateful’, but they also don't want the present, so they're wondering what they should do with it.

What do you think? Does the new mom just sound ungrateful for not wanting the gift that she believes her in-laws have bought for her child, and she should just suck it up and thank them for it? Or is it okay in this case to refuse the gift, considering someone else has already bought something similar?