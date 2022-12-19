Father Refuses to Fund Half of $3k Emergency Dental Bill for Son

Should parents always help pay for their child’s emergency medical coverage?

There are a lot of challenges that can come along with co-parenting after divorce —one of the more problematic things to navigate is juggling finances.

In most cases, how finances are meant to be dispersed is outlined in a custody agreement that was figured out during the time of separation . But even with such agreements, things don’t always work out.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father outright refuses to help pay for expensive dental treatment that his son needs.

A Reddit post published on December 15th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 9,400 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

The author starts off by explaining that he’s divorced from his sons’ mom. He claims that she ‘took the easy way out financially’, which left the author ‘stuck’ paying for things like her son’s private school education and extracurricular activities.

While those are his responsibilities, he claims that his ex is responsible for the child’s overall care, including health insurance, medical, and childcare. He also claims that his ex doesn’t pay much for coverage, and their sons didn’t have much medical coverage.

With that said, their 8-year-old recently had a medical issue with his teeth, and requires oral surgery. After finding the right surgeon for the surgery, the cost would come to $3,000.

When should a parent refuse to cover costs?

The author continues by explaining that their son’s dental insurance doesn’t cover much of the costs, and the need for an anesthesiologist shoots the costs through the roof. Most of the cost will have to be covered out of pocket.

Due to the unexpected costs, the author’s ex-wife reached out to him and asked if he would cover half of the remaining bill for the emergency dental surgery. The author, however, refuses to pay a single penny toward the costs. He even suggested that his ex ‘sell her blood’ or whatever it took to get the money to cover the charges, because ‘the bill is her problem not his’.

What do you think? Is the author in the right for sticking to the original agreement of how they split costs for their kids? Or is the author being petty, and a terrible father, for choosing to ‘stick it’ to his ex-wife rather than pay for his son’s health?