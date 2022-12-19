Woman Refuses to Buy Any Gifts Other than Second-Hand for Christmas

Gillian Sisley

Is it tacky to buy gifts second-hand?

With Christmas Day fast approaching, many are putting their presents under the tree in preparation for the holidays. For some, opening presents is the most exciting part of the entire day.

For others, Christmas presents are just a sign of capitalism and greed. They may hate buying presents for others, or even receiving them, because they feel they’re a waste or just create clutter.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman only gives second-hand gifts to others, even though some people feel that it’s ‘tacky’.

An online account published on December 13, reported on by Francesca Henry from Newsweek, has picked up traction online this week.

The author starts off by explaining that she started buying second-hand gifts when her daughter was first born, mostly because she felt that her child was so small, it didn’t make much sense to buy her new things that she was going to grow out of.

She further explains that she wasn’t making a whole lot of income when she gave birth to her first child, so times were tight. The author explains that she was quickly headed into debt, which made it tough to pull off a Christmas celebration for her.

Her daughter is now 11, and she still buys Christmas presents second-hand. Even though she’s financially stable, she still buys gifts that she calls ‘pre-loved’. She says that this is a great way to ‘help someone else declutter and earn some extra money’.

Is second-hand just as good as brand-new?

She goes on to state that she doesn’t generally buy much for anyone else, and she and her partner don’t really buy each other anything either. Her daughter has never expressed being disappointed or bothered by receiving second-hand gifts.

The author also doesn’t wrap any of the gifts in wrapping paper or packaging, because she feels it’s a waste. Her daughter doesn’t seem to care about that fact either. The author will look online for websites selling second-hand goods to scout out potential presents for loved ones. The money that she saves goes toward saving for other financial goals.

What do you think? Would you consider purchasing second-hand gifts for loved ones to reduce expenses and waste? Or do you think purchasing second-hand presents for others is considered ‘tacky’, and shouldn’t be practiced?

