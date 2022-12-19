Woman Refuses to Buy Children Christmas Presents This Year

Is it ever okay not to buy your kids gifts on Christmas?

With less than a week to go, Christmas is just around the corner and millions of children all around the world are getting excited about the holidays .

That said, not every parent agrees that kids should be given whatever they want during the holiday season.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to purchase Christmas gifts for her children.

An online account published on December 15, reported on by Elizabeth Buko from Newsweek , has been picking up traction online this week.

The author starts off by explaining that she has two kids— 5 and 7 —and like every other family they will partake in many holiday traditions such as decorating the Christmas tree, pictures with Santa, and lots of good food.

She also adds that it was pretty typical that her two young children would get a lot of gifts, from herself, and extended family members. Watching her kids open gifts is exciting for her.

Most of the time, her children were so excited for Christmas, that they would tell their mom months in advance what kind of toys they wanted. She would get them those gifts, and the cycle would continue.

A different spin on Christmas gifts.

She continues that she would often put money aside throughout the year so that she could afford Christmas each year, and some gifts would cost $30-$100 per item. That said, her kids would often lose interest in the toys soon after. But this year, she wants to try something different. She feels that her kids don’t appreciate what they already have.

For this reason, the author explained to her kids in June that she would be taking 10 of their old toys, and would then return them on Christmas. These days, her kids know what they’re receiving on the 25th, and are excited to get their toys back on Christmas day. She finds that with kids, the philosophy is that ‘if something is out of sight, then it’s also out of mind’. She doesn’t want her children to feel entitled to have her mom buy things.

She wants her kids to find joy in what they already have in life, and appreciate their blessings. This is a way she plans to continue raising her kids.

What do you think? Is this something that you would try with your own kids? Or does this sound like a wacky, and strange, way to do Christmas?