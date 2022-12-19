Mother-in-Law Demands to See Wedding Guest List After Numbers Reduced to 50 People

How much say should in-laws have over who is invited to a wedding?

If you talk to any bride or groom, they are likely going to say that one of the harder parts of planning their wedding was choosing the guest list.

Excluding someone from a guest list can potentially cause real issues in a relationship moving forward, if they're insulted that they didn't receive an invite.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law demands to see her son's wedding guest list after she learns that only 50 people are invited.

A Mumsnet post publish on December 9th, reported on by Lucy Notarantonio from Newsweek, has gone viral with almost 500 comments on the platform.

The author starts off by explaining that her son and his fiance are going to be getting married in June, and she's very excited for the two of them.

However, they have a vision of having a small and intimate wedding, and are planning on inviting far fewer guests than the mother-in-law would prefer.

She is particularly bothered by the fact that they have chosen to have a child-free wedding, which means that her daughter's children won't be invited, which the author believes will upset her daughter because she has to travel for the wedding.

Who gets to decide who actually attends a wedding?

The mother-in-law is in particular getting very worried that the people she wants at the wedding won't be invited, and she has a suspicion that most people on her side of the family aren't going to get an invite.

The author theorizes that more of the bride and groom's friends are going to be invited, rather than relatives, and she's concerned that this is going to offend a lot of people. For this reason, she wants to ask the bride to see the invite list so that she can approve it herself.

What do you think? Do you think that it's entirely reasonable for the author to want to see the guest list to ensure that the people she wants to be invited get an invite? Or is it really none of her business who gets invited, considering it's not her wedding and it's up to the bride and groom?

