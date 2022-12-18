Groom Refuses to Invite Gay Best Friend to Wedding Until He Acts 'Less Flamboyant'

Is it ever someone's place to tell another person how they should dress and act?

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

When people imagine having their wedding, they usually envision having all of their loved ones and family members at the event so that they can celebrate this massive milestone.

For the lucky people who have remained close to their friends from school, this sort of event can be even more special because they may have talked for years about attending one another's weddings in the future.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a groom asks for his longtime best friend to act less flamboyant, or else he won't be invited to the wedding.

Is it ever someone's place to tell another person how they should dress and act?

A Reddit post published on December 12th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,500 upvotes and 4,500 comments.

The author begins by explaining that he and his best friend Taylor, who are now in their early 30s, have been best friends ‘forever’. They were friends in school and college, and he's basically part of the family.

That said, the author met his fiancee, Anne, about 3 years ago, and he's ‘pretty sure’ she's the love of his life, and they're getting married next January. With that said, the bride has voiced her concerns about inviting the author's best friend Taylor to his wedding.

For one, she doesn't like the style that he dresses in, which is influenced by an ‘old punk’ style. Secondly, Taylor is gay and his partner is 'very flamboyant'. The bride insists that she wants a very ‘minimalist and quiet’ wedding, and she's worried Taylor and his boyfriend will ruin it for her.

What does ‘toxic masculinity’ look like in action?

When the author spoke about his concerns to his best friend, Taylor joked by asking if he ‘thought that his best friend was going to show up in a white dress’. The author ultimately told Taylor that he needed to follow the dress code of a black tuxedo for the guys, but then worries that he took things a little too far.

He explains that he ‘got caught up in the moment’, and told Taylor that he needed to ‘man up’ and ‘act his age’. He then said something along the lines of, 'people laugh at you, do you want to be a joke?'. After their conversation, Taylor declined the wedding invitation online. He keeps telling the author that ‘they're good’ and there isn't an issue, but the author can't help but wonder if he overstepped in this situation.

What do you think? Was it entirely fair for the author to request that Taylor follow the dress code, even if he was a bit harsher in some of the things that he said on the phone call? Or is the author absolutely being homophobic, and a terrible friend, and odds are he’s ruined his lifelong friendship with Taylor forever due to this incident?